Bigg Boss 13: Birthday Girl Rashami Desai Deserves 'True Friend' Tag 

Rashami Desai has shot to prominence with her stint in Bigg Boss 13, as the actor’s bold persona and outspoken nature have worked in her favour. Be it her love-hate relationship with Sidharth Shukla or her complicated relationship with Arhaan Khan, Rashami Desai has been constantly creating headlines and enjoying a massive fan following on social media.

Today, Rashami Desai celebrates her 34th birthday. While fans are showering her with birthday wishes on the social media, here is looking at how the Uttaran actor time and again shared a loving bond with some of the housemates on the show.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Rashami and Devoleena Bhattacharjee's friendship became one of the most endearing highlights of the show. Their bond was so strong that fans started calling them 'Devoshmi'. Devoleena has always been a strong pillar of support for Rashami inside the house. She especially played an important role in standing by Rashami when she went through a low phase due to her complicated relationship with Arhaan.

Asim Riaz

Rashami and Asim Riaz's friendship has been very organic in the house. From being in two opposite teams, their friendship has occurred very naturally when they were in a low phase of the game. The two recently had the sweetest farewell gifts for each other too. While Rashami gifted Asim a hairdryer, the latter gifted her the perfume which was given to him by Himanshi Khurrana.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma were one of the closest friends of Rashami at the beginning of the show. However, things fell apart when she had a misunderstanding with both of them. Since then, she has been at loggerheads with them for some time. But it cannot be denied that she still has a soft corner for both of them.

Shehnaaz Gill

Rashami and Shehnaaz Gill are poles apart when it comes to their respective personalities. But, with time, they seemed to have warmed up to each other. Rashami could be seen comforting Shehnaaz several times when she is low. After the press conference episode, Rashami could be seen taking care of Shehnaaz when she broke down due to her fight with Sidharth. '

Sidharth Shukla

Even though these former Dil Se Dil Tak co-stars have always been at loggerheads with each other, there have been some endearing moments between them. The two recreated their music video from the show and their sizzling chemistry received a huge appreciation from the viewers. Sidharth and Rashami have sometimes also stood up for each other. Sidharth also was a strong pillar of support for her during the family week episode.

