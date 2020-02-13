The Debate
The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Names Of The Finalists Who Are All Set To Take Trophy Home

Television News

Here are the confirmed four contestants who are ready to win Bigg Boss 13. Read more to know about these final contestants as they gear up for the finale.

Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 has been of one of the most fascinating seasons among previous ones. However, the show is going to come to an end soon and the audience is already showing their excitement for it. Among the six contestants left, four contestants are confirmed to be the finalists. Let us take a look at these names.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13 Written Update February 12, 2020 | Siddharth Shukla Receives Some Advice

Bigg Boss 13 Finale Contestant Names

Sidharth Shukla

Television actor Sidharth Shukla is known for his popular role in Love U Zindagi as Rahul Kashyap. He is one of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss 13. The audience is also impressed by the way he is playing his game in the Bigg Boss house.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla) on

ALSO READ | When Will Bigg Boss 13 Finale Air? Date, Timing, And All Important Details

Asim Riaz

Asim Riaz said that he joined the show to build a strong foundation for his career. He also made good friends on the show and met the love of his life, Himanshi Khurana. The model has also entertained the audience so far on the show. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Asim Riaz (@asimriaz77.official) on

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Actor Sana Khan Shares Her Thoughts About Rashami, Paras, And Asim

Paras Chhabra

Paras Chhabra is an actor and model by profession and is also the winner of Splitsvilla 5. Paras Chhabra has worked in several music videos and television commercials. His chemistry with Mahira Sharma entertained the audience throughout the season. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paras Chhabra™ (@parasvchhabrra) on

ALSO READ | Paras Chhabra Is In The Race To Win 'Bigg Boss 13'; Here’s A Look At His Net Worth

Rashami Desai

One of the admired television actors, Rashami Desai is known for her acting abilities and dancing skills. She is one of the top four contestants this season. She has another reason to celebrate her happiness as it is her birthday today.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai) on

 

 

 

