Bigg Boss 13: Names Of The Finalists Who Are All Set To Take Trophy Home

Bigg Boss 13 has been of one of the most fascinating seasons among previous ones. However, the show is going to come to an end soon and the audience is already showing their excitement for it. Among the six contestants left, four contestants are confirmed to be the finalists. Let us take a look at these names.

Bigg Boss 13 Finale Contestant Names

Sidharth Shukla

Television actor Sidharth Shukla is known for his popular role in Love U Zindagi as Rahul Kashyap. He is one of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss 13. The audience is also impressed by the way he is playing his game in the Bigg Boss house.

Asim Riaz

Asim Riaz said that he joined the show to build a strong foundation for his career. He also made good friends on the show and met the love of his life, Himanshi Khurana. The model has also entertained the audience so far on the show.

Paras Chhabra

Paras Chhabra is an actor and model by profession and is also the winner of Splitsvilla 5. Paras Chhabra has worked in several music videos and television commercials. His chemistry with Mahira Sharma entertained the audience throughout the season.

Rashami Desai

One of the admired television actors, Rashami Desai is known for her acting abilities and dancing skills. She is one of the top four contestants this season. She has another reason to celebrate her happiness as it is her birthday today.

