Bigg Boss 13: Is Shehnaaz Gill's Obsession About Sidharth Shukla Real?

Bigg Boss 13 has grabbed many headlines because of the infectious bond between Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla. But it seems like their relationship is getting a bit too overpowering especially from Shehnaaz's side, at least that is what the host Salman Khan thinks so.

Sunday night's episode was full of high-octane drama as Shehnaaz was bashed by Salman Khan for throwing a huge tantrum inside the house after she was given the jealous or the possessive tag from all the housemates. This also led to Salman warning Sidharth that Shehnaaz is in love with him and that he has to be very careful as she is getting extremely obsessive about him.

Shehnaaz will once again be seen proclaiming her love for Sidharth

While Sidharth seemed to be taking note of all this, it feels that the Dabangg actor's words are immediately falling into place. The makers of the show released a promo for today's episode which has Shehnaaz again trying to be all mushy with Sidharth. She can be seen hugging the Balika Vadhu actor and proclaiming her love for him. She also tells that Sidharth only belongs to her.

Despite Salman's warnings, Shehnaaz can also be seen slapping Sidharth again. She further makes a shocking revelation that she is not here to win the trophy but instead to win his heart.

The latest episode will see Hina Khan enter the house for the third time

The last episode saw Salman being furious at Shehnaaz for her misconduct. He also refused to speak to her when he entered the house. The actor also showed the housemates some clips of them slapping or getting physical with each other.

Salman reprimanded the housemates for their behaviour and also revealed to Sidharth that the video clip of him pinning down Shehnaaz was taken in a wrong light by many netizens outside the house. The upcoming episode will also see Hina Khan enter the house and inform all the contestants about the benefits of the Bigg Boss Elite Club.

