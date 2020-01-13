Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Opens Up About His Scanty Hair, Says 'I Am Not Ashamed Of It'

Bigg Boss 13's this Weekend Ka Vaar episodes have drummed up the excitement of the viewers and fans to know what will be next on the table. In the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, many things happened, from Salman Khan lashing out on contestant Shehnaaz Gill for her behaviour to celebrations after announcing that Bigg Boss 13 as the number one show.

Amidst this, inmate Paras Chhabra also grabbed the spotlight. He revealed the things that have shaped his life and also openly talked about his hair patch.

While opening up about these events, Paras Chhabra recalled his childhood and said that he used to stammer and people made fun of him on the same too. Later, he added that he has overcome it. Adding further, Paras also mentioned about scanty hair.

He highlighted that he has done a lot of modelling and due to the usage of excessive hair products, he started to lose his hair. The model mentioned that he was never bald but just a bit scanty. Ending his conversation, Paras said that he is not ashamed of his scanty hair and that he used a patch to make his hair look good.

"I was never bald, i was just a bit scanty"



Scanty: Less in amount



Its patch not wig, wig is to cover baldness, he uses patch so that his hair look dense



Brave Paras boy ❤️ u#ParasChhabra

Paras Chhabra shared this after a special guest, Laxmi Agarwal, came into the house. Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor, opened up about the incident that changed her life. She asked all the inmates to share their struggle which has moulded their life.

Other contestants including Arti Singh, Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli also spoke about their fears and struggles. Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai talked about the criticism they have faced for their age and gender respectively.

