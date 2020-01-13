'Bigg Boss 13' Contestant Rashami Desai's Stunning Style File, See Pics

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched reality shows. The show has never had a dull moment since it began. It is a relaity and a survival show where contestants compete with each other by performing the given tasks to reach the end without getting evicted.

Rashami Desai is one of the most entertaining contestants in the Bigg Boss 13's house. Alongside all drama, entertainment and fights with Sidharth Shukla on the show, Rashami also has set some high fashion goals for fashion enthusiasts. Here is a style file of the actor in Bigg Boss 13's house. Have look at her pictures:

Casual looks of Rashami Desai in Bigg Boss 13:

Rashami Desai's traditional outfits in Bigg Boss 13

Turtle Neck outfits of Rashami Desai In Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's red carpet style

Rashami Desai's short dresses' wardrobe

Promo Image Credits: Instagram - Rashami Desai

