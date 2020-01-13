Bigg Boss 13: Chef Vikas Khanna Gets Accused Of Favoritism, Hits Back Pinpointing Truth

Well known for its controversies, fights, and disputes, the Bigg Boss house is known for churning out some entertaining content for its viewers every week. The disagreements often become a topic of discussion on social media and while it's rare for the guests of the show to be embroiled into a row, Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna's visit sparked controversy.

Vikas Khanna accused of favoritism

Posting an Instagram story starring contestant Asim Riaz, the chef claimed to be 'quite thankful & humbled', after the contestant fed him the first bite of cake. This led to fans pinpointing and accusing the star chef of favoritism. Some also questioned him on why the moment was so important that it deserved special social media mention.

Minutes after the post went viral, social media was flooded with criticisms against Khanna. And, now in what seems to be a misunderstanding, Vikas informed that he was moved by Riaz's gesture because he was the only one who fed him the cake, unlike the other housemates who had already started gorging on the confectionery.

Yesterday I posted a pic on my Insta Story of #AsimRiaz feeding me cake that how that moment moved me. Many people left extremely rude comments and questions.

The last episode of Bigg Boss 13 welcomed popular chef Vikas Khanna for a cook-off challenge. Vikas Khanna, after leaving the house, said that he thoroughly enjoyed giving instructions to the contestants. For the task, all the contestants of the Bigg Boss 13 house were divided into two teams.

Both the teams had to cook up some dishes listed by Bigg Boss, which were later judged by Vikas. The winning team was of contestant Rashami's who won the Chef's heart by presenting him with a wide range of delicacies.

