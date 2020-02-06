Bigg Boss 13: Mall Task Cancelled After Huge Number Of Fans Gather At The Venue?

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the popular and controversial reality shows on Indian television right now. The show will soon see a nail-biting finale in the upcoming week. The contestants who are now left in the race for the finale are Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, and Arti Singh.

Reportedly, the makers had also planned a mall task which was about to take place today. According to media reports, the mall task has now been canceled. However, this shocking decision has been taken due to this reason. According to a source, the makers had decided to arrange the mall task but this season has already toppled all the popularity charts.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Wins The Elite Club Membership, Joins Sidharth And Asim

The makers of the show have cancelled the mall task

It was inevitable that as a result, there will be an enormous crowd accumulated at the mall to meet the contestants. As a result, the makers decided to cancel this task to prevent any kind of an incident to take place. However, according to media reports, many fans who came to the mall were actually paid. The fans reportedly gathered in huge numbers at the mall carrying posters and placards of contestants like Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. Some fans will surely be disappointed by this news.

Dear fans, the rumors of a @BiggBoss task taking place at Oberoi Mall in Mumbai today are completely false and the channel had never planned a task of this nature. #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) February 6, 2020

Rashami Desai becomes the third member of the Elite Club

Meanwhile Bigg Boss 13's contestant Rashami Desai seems to be on cloud nine after she won the ticket to Bigg Boss Elite Club. Interestingly, Rashami is also the third Bigg Boss contestant to win the elite club membership after Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. According to reports, Rashami was selected by the journalists who entered the Bigg Boss 13 house for a special press conference a few episodes ago. The contestants had to address some direct questions pertaining to their game strategy and their personal lives. Are you excited to see who will finally lift the trophy?

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma's Mother Expresses Sympathy For Akanksha Puri

Also Read: Exclusive| Bigg Boss 13: Rashami’s Journey Was Nothing Short Of A Tsunami, Reveals Her Mom

Image Courtesy: Colors TV Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.