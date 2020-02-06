Exclusive| Bigg Boss 13: Rashami’s Journey Was Nothing Short Of A Tsunami, Reveals Her Mom

Bigg Boss 13's contestant Rashami Desai seems to be on cloud nine after she won the ticket to Bigg Boss Elite Club in the latest episode. Interestingly, Rashami is also the third Bigg Boss contestant to win the elite club membership after Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. According to reports, Rashami was selected by the journalists who entered the Bigg Boss 13 house for a special press conference a few episodes ago. Recently, Rashami's mother Rasila Desai got candid with us for an exclusive interview wherein she spoke about her rollercoaster ride of a journey inside the Bigg Boss house.

Rasila Desai says Rashami's only aim is to win the trophy

Speaking to us, she said, 'Her entire journey inside the house has made me very proud. Her journey inside the house was nothing short of a tsunami. But she faced everything bravely. So I think this quality in her made her more likable to the fans. So she faced all the hurdles in a courageous manner so I think this is something which will surely help her win the trophy. I was happy that she had given it her all during the tasks too. She put mehendi on her face and also shaved her hair. This shows that her only aim is to now win the trophy.'

And Rashami becomes the newest member of the BB Elite Club!! 😍You Go, Girl!! Her well articulated statements,her calm persona,her righteousness & her witty sense of humor has won the hearts of the media fraternity!Thank you. @ColorsTV #BiggBos13 #TeamRD #bb13 #SolidWomanRashami pic.twitter.com/wVDl0Radfp — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) February 5, 2020

Rashami's mother congratulates her for winning the BB Elite Club membership

Adding on to this, she said, 'Rashami was always steadfast like this but first because of so many hurdles in her journey, people thought she has become a little subdued. But it is also good that she chose not to react much because then people would have also judged her for being too outspoken. But now again, she has regained her confidence and she is just aiming for being the winner. I also congratulate her for winning the BB Elite Club task and I also want to thank everyone who helped her win this membership. She always came this close to winning the membership so I'm happy that she finally won it.'

Promo and Image Courtesy: Rashami Desai Twitter and Instagram

