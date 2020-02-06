Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Wins The Elite Club Membership, Joins Sidharth And Asim

Bigg Boss 13's contestant Rashami Desai seems to be on cloud nine after she won the ticket to Bigg Boss Elite Club. Interestingly, Rashami is the third Bigg Boss contestant to win the elite club membership after Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. According to reports, Rashami was selected by the journalist who entered the Bigg Boss 13 house for a special press conference a few episodes ago. Here is all you need to know about how Rashami won the membership.

Rashami Desai becomes a member of Bigg Boss Elite Club

In the last episode of Bigg Boss 13, the makers gave press the authority to choose any Bigg Boss contestant as a member of the Elite Club. Reportedly, they were asked to name one contestant each. After the task was over, Rashami had about 15 votes whereas Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma had 12 and 1 votes respectively. Sadly, no press-member voted for Arti or Paras. Upon winning the Elite Club membership, Asim hugged Rashami and also helped her wear the member's jacket. An ecstatic Rashami thanked the press for their support.

Fan reaction to Rashami Desai's Bigg Boss Elite Club membership

Rashami Desai's elite club membership has come as a pleasant surprise for all her fans. However, Shehnaaz's fans seem to be upset with the decision who believe she deserved to win the membership. Here is how the fans are reacting to Rashami winning thee elite club membership.

Very well deserved winner of Elite Club #RashamiDesai

She answered all the questions with dignity n also defended others whr needed like a true queen

Thtz a true winner quality #MediaQueenRashami #BiggBoss13#BB13 — 𝓢𝓱𝔀𝓮𝓽𝓱𝓪 (@shwetha0811) February 5, 2020

Shehnaaz deserve elite membership#StopJudgingSana — Flipper Mirum❣️❣️ (@Mirum92905047) February 5, 2020

Meanwhile, in the press conference, Rashami was bombarded with questions related to her relationship status with Arhaan Khan. The popular television actor did not take time to reveal that she is considering breaking ties with her longtime boyfriend Arhaan Khan due to trust issues. However, she was quick to exclaim that she will come to a decision only after the show ends.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Rashami Desai Instagram)

