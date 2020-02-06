Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma's Mother Expresses Sympathy For Akanksha Puri

As Bigg Boss 13 nears season finale, not only the inmates, but their kin outside the house are also grabbing headlines by commenting on every move of the inmates. A couple of days back, when Asim Riaz's relationship status took the internet by storm, his brother Umar Riaz cleared the air for many. Recently, contestant Mahira Sharma's mother, Sania, also opened up about Paras Chhabra's break up with girlfriend Akanksha Puri. While expressing her sympathy, she also supported her daughter Mahira Sharma.

An interview of Mahira Sharma's mother reported by a leading entertainment portal stated that Sania felt sorry for Paras Chhabra's ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri. Adding to her conversation, Mahira Sharma's mother also stated that Mahira is not responsible for their breakup. She said that if anyone’s boyfriend speaks trash as Paras did about her, it is not difficult to understand what Akanksha Puri went through.

The report also claimed that Mahira Sharma's mother further added that they are just friends and nothing beyond. Wrapping up, Mahira Sharma's mother said that Mahira will follow the footsteps of her idol star Kareena Kapoor Khan. And just like her, she will tie the knot at the age of 32. Further, in the report, she also talked about the speculations of Mahira Sharma's mid-week eviction from Bigg Boss 13.

Clarifying the reports, she informed that she personally called the channel to ask about the same but they denied the rumours. In further conversation, she said that the channel has asked her to send Mahira's clothes for a week. Interestingly, no official announcement has been made by the channel or the makers about Mahira Sharma's eviction.

For the unversed, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's closeness in the Bigg Boss 13 has always been a hot topic. Host Salman Khan also mentioned that their bond looks more than friendship. Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra have often been spotted supporting each other during the tasks in the Bigg Boss 13's house.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Mahira Sharma Instagram)

