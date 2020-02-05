Exclusive: Kashmera Shah Says, "I Don’t Like Shehnaaz Gill As A Contestant"

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most controversial and talked about reality shows on Indian television right now. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster with the unpredictable high-octane drama. The makers had also introduced the 'family task' once again where the connections of the housemates came to help the contestants to move forward in the game. Talking about the same, Arti Singh's sister-in-law Kashmera Shah entered the house as her connection and showed a lot of support for Arti during the game. Recently, Kashmera got candid with us in an exclusive interview where she lashed out at contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

Kashmera says she lost all respect for Shehnaaz

She spoke about Shehnaaz saying, "I don't really like Shehnaaz as a contestant. I'm very proud to be a strong woman and I made it so far on my own till I met Krushna, then we worked as a couple in a lot of shows. I feel that by hitting herself and throwing herself at any man who enters the house as well as telling Rashami Desai things like I will get attached to a third person too (apart from Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla) does not go down well with me." Kashmera also said that she has lost all respect for Shehnaaz in the game.

Kashmera said women should keep some kind of self-respect

She further added, "Where I have lost respect for a woman, I have. I said sorry to her because she cried, not because of her behaviour. I did not tell her sorry because I called her 'FakeNaaz'. I said sorry to her because she cried. I think women should be really strong. Our mothers have worked really hard to bring us up and we should keep some kind of self-respect." For those who are unaware, Kashmera had called Shehnaaz 'fake' after she entered the house as a connection to Arti. However, the captaincy task which took place between the connections of the house also ended up getting cancelled.

