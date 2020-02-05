Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Shares An Adorable 'Miss You' Post For Asim Riaz

As Bigg Boss 13 is inching towards its grand finale, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's love-affair has created a lot of buzz among viewers. While in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13 Asim was being questioned for having a relationship outside the house, Himanshi Khurana is being grilled for her broken relationship with Chow by the netizens. However, both the lovebirds have openly confessed about their feelings for each other and are supporting each other completely.

While Asim has denied any rumours of dating anyone outside the Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi Khurana is also trying to clarify all the allegations against her. In a between all this, to prove their bond and companionship, just a few days after being out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, Himanshi is missing being with Asim Riaz.

To show her support and love for him, the Punjabi singer-model took to her Twitter handle to share a cute and adorable picture with Asim from the show. She also wrote a heartfelt message along with it.

Check out the post here:

Now i wish ki Bigg Boss se bahar nahi ana chaiye so much of negativity outside waha kisi fikr nahi pic.twitter.com/iTFwsuq9OB — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) February 4, 2020

In the picture, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are seen spending some lovely time together as they make good memories. In the caption, Himanshi expressed her desire of being with Asim by his side inside the house. As Himanshi Khurana's adorable miss you post for Asim, received immense love from their fans and they even started rooting for #AsiManshi. But it did not go down well with some of them and they started criticising Himanshi and calling it an attention-seeking stunt.

Image Courtesy: Himanshi Khurana Instagram/ Asim Riaz Instagram

