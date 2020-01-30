The Debate
The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Addressed As ‘Mrs Arhaan’ By Kashmera, Netizens Troll The Latter

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai was recently called as 'Mrs Arhaan Khan' by Kashmera Shah. Her fans started trolling Kashmera for her statement. Read on.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the controversial and popular reality shows on Indian television right now. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster with the unexpected high octane drama. The makers have also introduced the 'family task' again where the connections of the housemates will help them to move forward in the game. Talking about the same, Arti Singh's sister-in-law Kashmera Shah entered the house as her connection. However, Kashmera is not the one to mince her words inside the house and one such statement of hers has earned her the brunt of the netizens.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Becomes KGF’s Rocky In This Epic Fan Video

Kashmera calls Rashami as 'Mrs Arhaan'

It all started when Kashmera was having a discussion with housemates Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma in the garden area. Kashmera tells them about how Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan use to hit cheese while cooking. During the conversation, she addresses Rashami as 'Mrs Arhaan' which has not gone down well with fans of the Uttaran actor. Within no time, the fans started trolling Kashmera and started calling out her statement as insensitive. Check out some of their tweets. 

Netizens started trolling Kashmera after her comment

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Written Update January 29, 2020 | Vikas Gupta, Kashmera Enter The House

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13's Ex-contestant Shefali Jariwala's Most Stunning Outfits

Image Courtesy: Kashmera Shah Instagram and Rashami Desai Instagram

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
