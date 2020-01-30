Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Addressed As ‘Mrs Arhaan’ By Kashmera, Netizens Troll The Latter

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the controversial and popular reality shows on Indian television right now. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster with the unexpected high octane drama. The makers have also introduced the 'family task' again where the connections of the housemates will help them to move forward in the game. Talking about the same, Arti Singh's sister-in-law Kashmera Shah entered the house as her connection. However, Kashmera is not the one to mince her words inside the house and one such statement of hers has earned her the brunt of the netizens.

Kashmera calls Rashami as 'Mrs Arhaan'

It all started when Kashmera was having a discussion with housemates Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma in the garden area. Kashmera tells them about how Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan use to hit cheese while cooking. During the conversation, she addresses Rashami as 'Mrs Arhaan' which has not gone down well with fans of the Uttaran actor. Within no time, the fans started trolling Kashmera and started calling out her statement as insensitive. Check out some of their tweets.

Netizens started trolling Kashmera after her comment

Kashmeera calling #RashamiDesai mrs Arhaan was in a bad taste and could have been avoided .. #BiggBoss13 #BB13 — Queen J🧡 (@08_The_Writer) January 29, 2020

Cash : Mrs arhaan...



Me : how dare u..😠😠😠#SolidWomanRashami — Vãndãnâ 💞 #TeamRD 💞 (@urvi_theRashfan) January 29, 2020

#KashmeraShah You are a big stupid psycho

How dare you #Rashami call Mrs arhan

Who gave you this right

You idiot woman

Such a disgusting woman you are

Shame on you #SolidWomenRashami#BiggBos13

@kashmerashah #RashamiDesai — 👁️🤦🤷.💫 (@shabana78699) January 29, 2020

Hey Kashmeera you are a b!tch...Did she called #RashamiDesai Mrs. Arhaan?? 😡😡



Kash you are miss B grade actress..#BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Krishna Prakash (@KMystry6) January 29, 2020

How dare did Cashmira call Rashami as Mrs Arhaan? This woman is irritating me. Someone please throw her out of the house.#BB13 #BiggBoss13 #RashamiDesai — ʏυѵrαj (@Yuvraaaj_) January 29, 2020

