Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai And Sidharth Shukla To Compete In The Mall Task?

One of the most controversial reality shows, Bigg Boss 13 is now close to its grand finale. In a few days, fans will get to know who will win the trophy. As fans are eagerly waiting for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13, the makers of the show are leaving no stone unturned at keeping the audiences glued to their television screens.

As per recent reports, it has been speculated that Bigg Boss 13 will soon get to see the much-awaited mall task. Only a few housemates will get the opportunity to perform the task and interact with their fans in a shopping mall.

The reports further state that Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai are the selected Bigg Boss 13 finale contestants who will get to perform the task. All three contestants have been the winner of the Bigg Boss 13 Elite club tasks. They will be competing against each other in the mall task.

The housemates are greeted with an overwhelming crowd. Who will they vote for? Find out only on #BB11! pic.twitter.com/mtqG2V8VA4 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 5, 2018

The contestants will have to manage and get the highest amount of votes to win the mall task. The winner of the mall task will get a straight entry in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13. Stay tuned for further updates on your favourite show.

