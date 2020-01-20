Bigg Boss 13: Kartik Aaryan's Best Moments Inside The House That Made Fans Go Crazy

The last episode of Bigg Boss 13, saw the Love Aaj Kal couple Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan entering the house. Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan entertained the Bigg Boss 13 house leaving inmates and viewers highly entertained. They were seen doing tasks with the housemates as well as with Salman Khan. Here is a compilation of Kartik Aaryan moments in the Bigg Boss 13 house from the Weekend ka Vaar episode.

Kartik Aaryan welcomed by Shehnaaz Gill

As soon as Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan entered the Bigg Boss 13 house, Shehnaaz Gill got very excited. She was seen having a fangirl moment. Shehnaaz ran towards Kartik Aaryan in excitement and was seen hugging him.

Kartik Aaryan imitating Shehnaaz Gill

Kartik was also seen imitating Shehnaaz Gill which made audiences laugh out loud. Kartik was seen slapping himself politely while saying Shehnaaz dialogue ‘mein jealous nahi hun, mujhe nafrat hai iss word se’. Bigg Boss 13 housemates burst out in huge laughter as soon as Kartik enacted Shehnaaz.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Update: Salman Gets Into Heated Discussion With Paras

Kartik Aaryan enacting Paras Chhabra

Bigg Boss 13 house also witnessed Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan enacting Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. When Sara tells Kartik, ‘esa mat karo, ammi dekh rahi hai’, Kartik Aaryan perfectly nailed his performance by saying, ‘Don’t talk to me like that, I dint take this s**t from anyone’.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla And Asim Riaz Lock Horns; Equations To Change Again?

Portrait of Kartik Aaryan

In the portrait task, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai were seen competing with each other. Shehnaaz Gill made hearts in the eyes of the portrait to which Kartik replied saying, ‘mere aankhon mein aapke liye yahi hai’. Not only that, but Shehnaaz also was seen kissing the portrait of him.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurrana's Cryptic Post About Her Relationship Leaves Fans Confused

Kartik Aaryan’s reply to Salman Khan

Kartik and Sara were seen having a conversation with Salman Khan through Me-TV. When Salman asked Kartik and Sara if they want to stay more in the Bigg Boss 13 house, the star instantly replied saying ‘No’. His reply was so quick which made everyone laugh.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Gives Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan A Fun Task To Perform

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.