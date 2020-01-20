Bigg Boss 13: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan Believe In SidNaaz, Sidharth Feels Otherwise

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have kickstarted the promotions of their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal with an appearance at the Bigg Boss 13 house. Kartik took to his Instagram to post a hilarious video from their visit to the sets of the reality TV show. The two actors can be seen enacting Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's cute moments inside the BB house.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan entered the Bigg Boss house and gave housemates some hilarious yet entertaining tasks to perform. Shefali Jariwala and Sidharth Shukla won the task and are given a Dabur hamper as a price. Kartik and Sara further asked each contestant who they do not want to see in the future outside the Bigg Boss house.

Everyone has put forth the names and reasons why they do not want to see that person in the future. Shehnaaz Gill takes the name of Paras Chhabra and said that she gets too attached to people and so she does not want to meet Paras to avoid the feeling. Sidharth Shukla gave a shocking answer as he takes Shehnaaz's name.

Everyone is shocked by Sidharth's answer. Sidharth mentioned that because Shehnaaz can flip anytime he cannot stay in touch with her. He mentioned that today in the show also she first flipped towards Gautam Gulati and then by the evening she flipped on Kartik Aaryan so he does not want to stay in touch as he is very possessive and laughs it out. Paras also said he does not want to be in touch with Shehnaaz as he respects her feelings and if she has decided to not meet, he wouldn't either.

Further in the episode, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are asked by Salman Khan if the Bigg Boss house has any Love Aaj Kal couples. They take Sidharth and Shehnaaz and Paras and Mahira's name. They also imitate their moments from the show. The Weekend Ka Vaar was entertaining and fun-filled for the housemates.

Image Courtesy: Sidharth Shukla Instagram/ Kartik Aaryan Instagram/ Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

