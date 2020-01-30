Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah Plays Cupid; Asks Arti Singh If She ‘likes’ Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 is famous for spinning out controversies coupled with the exciting Weekend Ka Waar episodes and some unexpected drama. Just like every season, the 13th season of Bigg Boss is no less sensational as the makers of the show have managed to rope in an unusual bunch of contestants who have successfully managed to raise the entertainment level.

The recent episode saw close family and friends of the housemates enter the show to give them support just a few days before the finale. Talking about this, Arti Singh had her sister-in-law Kashmera Shah enter the house who could be seen ‘rooting’ for Arti and Sidharth Shukla’s bond in the show.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Is Kashmera Shah Trying To Bring Sidharth Shukla And Arti Singh Closer?

Kashmera tells Arti that Sidharth will be the perfect husband for her

In the latest episode, the viewers also saw Kashmera asking Arti whether she likes Sidharth. But Arti says that she likes him only as a friend and not romantically. But Kashmera still tries to convince her by saying that Sidharth has always taken a stand for her and is a perfect ‘husband material’. She further added that Sidharth is very protective towards her and has always stood up for her instead of Shehnaaz Gill with whom he shares a close bond.

Arti says that she and Sidharth have different temperaments

However, Arti denies this and states that Sidharth can only be a good friend for her and nothing else as their temperament does not match. But Kashmera adds that as an elder member of the family, she thinks that they will make a good pair. She further tries to convince Arti by saying that maybe there is love between them and that they have not yet realized that.

However, Arti stands firm in her decision and says that Sidharth is a great friend and a wonderful human being but they cannot be anything more than friends owing to their different temperaments. Lastly, Kashmera jokingly adds that Arti has to choose between one, that is Sidharth or Vishal Aditya Singh as a husband to which she rejects both.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah Lashes Out At Vikas Gupta; Calls Him A 'flipper'

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehbaz Gill Shows Sister Shehnaaz And Sidharth Shukla 'sacchayi Ka Aaina'

Image Courtesy: Bigg Boss Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.