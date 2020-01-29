The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Shehbaz Gill Shows Sister Shehnaaz And Sidharth Shukla 'sacchayi Ka Aaina'

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 will see the entry of Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Gill in the house. Shehbaz will be seen spilling secrets with Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

The Bigg Boss 13 house is witnessing the entry of one connection of each contestant in the house. A friend, family member, or even some ex-contestants are coming to the house to support the current contestants. Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz will be entering the house on the episode airing on January 29, 2020.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Asks, "Main Yaha Khadi Hu Kiske Liye" To Asim Riaz

Shehbaz gives Shehnaaz Gill some tea

Shehbaz can be seen bringing a pink cake for Shehnaaz. He is then seen sharing some secrets with Shehnaaz Gill. Shehbaz then tells Shehnaaz to stay away from Rashami Desai as she is the one who said that Shehnaaz is nothing without Sidharth Shukla. He is seen sitting with Shehnaaz and Sidharth. He says that Mahira and Paras are trying to separate them from each other. He addresses Sidharth and tells him that if he goes out and looks at the footage from the show, he will realise that no one as nice towards him as Shehnaaz.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Asim's Brother Umar Lashes Out At Vikas Gupta As He Comments On Asim's Love

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's Proposal To Himanshi Khurrana Deemed 'fake Cheap Drama' By Fans

Shehbaz is not the only one who is spilling secrets to Shehnaaz. Vikas Gupta will also be joining the house as Sidharth Shukla's connection. In another promo shared by Colors TV, Vikas can be seen talking about Asim to Shehnaaz. He says that Asim also has someone waiting outside for him while he is romancing Himanshi. Shehnaaz asks if there is a girlfriend to which Vikas agrees. Vikas also adds that he believes that one should break the first connection before creating another. 

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Proposes To Himanshi Khurana; Brother Umar Says It's Not Love

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Asim-Himanshi, Kashmera-Arti; Who Shares The Most Endearing Connection?

Image Courtesy: Colors TV Instagram

 

 

Published:
