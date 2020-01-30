Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Becomes KGF’s Rocky In This Epic Fan Video

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and popular reality shows on Indian television right now. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster with the unexpected twists and turns. One of the major reasons for its success is also the contestants who are leaving no stone unturned to raise the entertainment quotient. T

alking about the contestants, Sidharth Shukla is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about housemates, this season. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor has brought out some varied shades of his personality which has earned him a massive fan-following. Some time ago, one of his fans had created a lovely video which showed Sidharth as 'Kabir' from the film Kabir Singh. The video received a lot of love and now, another fan has created a video wherein Sidharth can be seen stepping into the shoes of 'Rocky' from the film KGF Chapter 1.

Sidharth steps into the shoes of Rocky from KGF in this fan video

The video has the trailer of the film being played in the background. It further shows Sidharth's rollercoaster ride of a journey inside the house. From his aggressive fights to his tasks inside the house, his journey looked quite similar to Rocky's from KGF. Check out the video here.

@sidharth_shukla

follow one rule in his life



If you gave him something

He will gave you back with interest

May it's Good Or Bad



Be Good with him

He will be Best for you

Be bad with him

Huh He don't give a damn@SidShukla_1 @Siddians@OfficialSidFC#ManOfWordSid#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/2QOYTKdbZn — 💕सु‍‍‍‌‌‌KIRTI 💕SIDHEART💕 (@IkAafat) January 25, 2020

The connections of the housemates will participate in the captaincy task

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13 will also showcase contestants’ family members participating in a task which will result in some high-octane drama, the purpose of which is to decide and choose the next captain of the Bigg Boss house. Inevitably Bigg Boss 11 finalist Vikas Gupta who is on the show as a connection for Sidharth Shukla will start planning for the task based on his prior experiences. However, things will soon get ugly during the task. Kashmera Shah and Devoleena Bhattacharjee will get into a nasty fight with Vikas during the task.

