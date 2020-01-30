Bigg Boss 13's Ex-contestant Shefali Jariwala's Most Stunning Outfits

Bigg Boss 13 is a place where a person can not just prove themselves, but where they can also flaunt their personality and attitude. The show's ex-contestant Shefali Jariwala was always seen at her best, be it her behaviour or her clothes. She wore some great outfits in the house, both on Weekend Ka Vaar or just for casual wear.

Here are some great outfits by Shefali Jariwala

Shefali Jariwala in her cream and yellow outfit

Shefali had worn a simple but beautiful dress that had a cream top and cream pants. She wore a yellow long jacket that had cream polka dots on it. Shefali matched this outfit with white shoes and black earrings.

Shefali Jariwala looked adorable in this cute purple dress. Shefali wore a black belt on her waist along with this light purple outfit. The dress has white big dots on it. Shefali used a small clip to tie the short hair from the front. This look can be used on a sunny day out!

This look screams the fact that Shefali Jariwala is down to business! Shefali completely nailed the serious but fun look with this light pink pantsuit. She wore a deep-neck top underneath the pantsuit, which has a tinge of pink in it. With her hair tied up and soft curls bouncing on the sides, Shefali looked bewitching in the outfit.

The day Shefali got evicted from the house, she donned a beautiful black lehenga. The skirt of the lehenga was heavily sequined as it twinkled in the lights. The lehenga had a sequined bralette with a net dupatta that she pinned at the back.

Image Courtesy: Shefali Zariwala Instagram

