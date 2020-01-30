Bigg Boss 13 Written Update January 29, 2020 | Vikas Gupta, Kashmera Enter The House

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster. Last night’s episode was full of drama. Read ahead to know what happened in the episode-

Bigg Boss 13 – January 29, 2020, written update

The episode started as Rashami asked Siddharth who he thinks will enter the house as his connection. The buzzer rang again and a clipping of Vikas Gupta was shown who said that he has entered the house in support of Siddharth Shukla. He then voted for Arti as the candidate for the interim captaincy. Thereafter, he entered the house and greeted everyone. Vikas praised Mahira, post which she said that her brother has not said anything about her. Shehnaaz also agreed to this and said that Mahira is strong.

Next, Vishal’s brother, Kunal Kumar Singh entered the house. He voted for Rashami as the candidate for the interim captaincy. He greeted everyone inside the house. Meanwhile, Vikas asked Shehnaaz what was happening inside the house. Siddharth interrupted in between and asked Vikas not to say anything that bothers her. She then said that Vikas knows how to talk and that he did not bother her. Kunal told Vishal that he lets go of certain things because of which people start calling him weak.

Siddharth schooled Shehnaaz for misbehaving with him. Later on, Shehnaaz’s brother, Shehbaaz Gill entered the house who voted for Siddharth as the candidate for the interim captaincy. As a result, Siddharth was voted the interim and final captain of the Bigg Boss house. However, they were also informed that he was not eligible for immunity from nominations.

Shehnaaz then met her brother who also brought her birthday cake. After that, everyone sang for her as she cut the cake. Bigg Boss also wished her on her birthday. After some time, all of them got involved in some fun banter. Shehbaaz informed Siddharth and Shehnaaz that Paras and Mahira had always tried to break them. Siddharth tried to explain his own point of view but it led to another tiff between him and Shehnaaz.

