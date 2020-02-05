Exclusive: Kashmera Shah Spills The Beans On Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana's Relationship

One of the most controversial reality shows, Bigg Boss 13 is now fast inching towards its grand finale. In a few days, fans will get to know who will go on to lift the trophy. As fans are eagerly waiting with bated breath for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13, the makers of the show are leaving no stone unturned at keeping the audiences glued to their television screens. In the recent family task, Arti Singh's sister-in-law Kashmera Shah entered as a connection and was a strong support system for her. Kashmera recently got candid in an exclusive chat with us.

Kashmera says she did not see Himanshi anywhere in the house

It is not a hidden fact that evicted contestant Himanshi Khurrana entered the house as a connection for Asim Riaz who also went on to propose her on national television. We quipped Kashmera on Himanshi's stint in the house as Asim's connection to which she said, "I did not see Himanshi at all in the house. She and Asim were always in some corner. Asim used to carry all her food and tea to her. She did not help at all in the house. Like, me, Vikas Gupta and Kunal (Vishal Aditya Singh's brother) used to help with the dishes."

Kashmera says that Himanshi only did makeup

She further went on to say, "I washed dishes every day and sometimes twice a day. Though Sidharth Shukla had not given that duty to me. He said that the connections should not be working and they can help out just their connections. Even Arti said that there is no need for me to cook. It was Rashami Desai's duty to change the batteries but once she was just lying around so I did that in place of her. Now this is not a thing to flaunt to people. It is one house and you should do it for yourself. So, I did not see Himanshi doing anything except for makeup."

