Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Says She 'hasn't Shown Craze For Captaincy', Reveals Why

Just like every season, the 13th season of Bigg Boss is no less sensational, as the makers of the show have managed to rope in an unusual bunch of contestants, who have successfully managed to entertain the audience since the show’s premiere on television. Be it the fun-filled captaincy tasks or the exciting nomination processes, fans of the much-loved show seemingly enjoy the gossip fodder provided by the contestants of the show.

Recently, the makers of Bigg Boss 13 arranged a press conference for the contestants, who have made it to the second last week of the show. While Sidharth and Shehnaaz cleared the allegations of fans against them, Rashami Desai was questioned by the media for taking the captaincy tasks lightly. Here are the details.

Rashami Desai on captaincy: "Have not shown craze for captaincy yet"

As the finale of Bigg Boss 13 is barely a few days away, the top seven contestants of the house were made to interact with the media at a press conference inside the BB house. At the press conference, Rashami was enquired about her thoughts on captaincy, as Desai has never donned the captain's hat since the show's inception on television.

Rashami replied that she never really had a craze for being in the captaincy race. She added that she is strong enough and is a captain in her own right. Adding to the same, Rashami revealed that irrespective of whether she's the captain or not, she only does what she likes and doesn't dance to anyone's tunes. Take a look at the promo here:

