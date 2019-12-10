Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tulli And Vishal Aditya Singh Rekindle Romance?

Bigg Boss 13 has been garnering more and more buzz with the upcoming episodes. The unpredictable twists and turns along with the changing equations have left the viewers wanting more. The recent episodes saw the exit of three contestants, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Paras Chhabra, and Sidharth Shukla on medical grounds. The entry of three wild card contestants Arhaan Khan, Shefali Bagga and Madhurima Tulli also saw some unexpected twists in the house. Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta also entered the house as a replacement for Devoleena. Madhurima's entry on the show inevitably saw some extreme reactions from her ex Vishal Aditya Singh.

Madhurima and Vishal share a cute moment with each other

After some days of avoiding each other, the last episode saw them lashing out at each other in a bitter argument. Madhurima was given a task for saving herself from nomination where she had to grab the limelight in the house which resulted in her engaging in a fight with Vishal. But soon Vikas and Arti Singh try to mend their differences which actually works. After their fight, Madhurima apologises to Vishal and he goes on to forgive here with them also sharing a vulnerable moment with each other. In the latest preview of the upcoming episode, the viewers can see Madhurima attempting to wake Vishal by playing with his hair and giving him a kiss on the cheeks. Watch the promo here.

Mahira was saved from nominations by Sidharth and Paras

The two also had a heartfelt chat in the last episode where they promised to remain friends irrespective of their bitter past. It seems that patch up can soon be on the cards for this estranged couple. The nominated contestants for this week are Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Hindustani Bhau and Madhurima. Mahira Sharma was also amongst the nominated contestants but she was saved by Sidharth and Paras who are currently locked up in the secret room. The latest episode of the show will see all the contestants battle out each other for the captaincy task.

