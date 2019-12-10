Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Feels That Arhaan Khan Is Taking Advantage Of Rashami Desai

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular Indian television reality game show. The show is hosted by the superstar, Salman Khan. Bigg Boss has reached its 13th season and is telecasted on Colors Channel every day. The house of Bigg Boss is popularly known for ugly fights, drama and yelling. In addition, Bigg Boss 13 is becoming more controversial than the previous seasons of the show.

Bigg Boss 13 gave out the biggest shockers of the season and shocked all the fans and followers in the weekend episode. Salman Khan made a big revelation about Arhan Khan and let out all the secrets that he has been keeping. He revealed that Arhaan Khan was married and also is a father to a child. Rashami Desai wasn't aware of it all which led to a huge -in the house of Bigg Boss 13.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who had to exit the show due to her spinal cord injury, in an interview with a leading daily, commented about the whole Arhaan-Rashami issue. Devoleena Bhattacharjee said that she has met Arhaan only inside the house of Bigg Boss 13. When Arhaan Khan made an entry again in the house Devoleena felt that he has genuine feelings for Rashami and want to propose her. Devoleena Bhattacharjee thanked Salman for revealing Arhaan Khan’s secret. According to her, Arhaan Khan is a fraud and will continue to be one. Devoleena Bhattacharjee further said that if she was Rashami Desai, she would never forgive Arhaan Khan.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee was reportedly worried for Rashami Desai when she said that people know Arhaan Khan only because of Rashami. Otherwise, barely anyone knows Arhaan Khan in the industry. Devoleena expressed her concern saying that she has faced a similar situation in her life and believes if a guy lies to once, then he will keep on doing that. Devoleena also added that it is easy to forgive someone if you are in love with them and want to settle down.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee wants to go inside the house and giver her advice to Rashami Desai. She says that she wants to tell Rashami Desai, many times when people are going through an emotional low phase, there will be friends who are genuine but a few may take advantage of it. Devoleena feels that Arhaan Khan is a kind of man who would take advantage of Rashami Desai and she doesn’t want her to get married in haste. Devoleena Bhattacharjee further said that if one is financially secure, there’s nothing to worry, one can get emotional support from a friend or a family member. A man should not be the be-all and end-all of everything in life, according to Devoleena. She feels that Rashami Desai should take her time before moving forward with Arhaan Khan because at the end of the day everyone should be happy.

