Bigg Boss 13 | Dec 9 Update | Sidharth Shukla Exits BB House For Medical Treatment

The latest episode of the television reality show, Bigg Boss season 13 started with Vikas Gupta unveiling Shehnaaz and Sidharth about people talking about their chemistry and how her love for Paras disappointed them. Meanwhile, Rashami and Hindustani Bhau discussed Sidharth Shukla. Bhau called him Fake and Rashami added to it by calling him dirty. After some time, Rashami informed Arhaan that she did not want to talk about it anymore.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: 'The Mastermind' Vikas Gupta Enters House, Shehnaaz Gets Upset

Shukla exited for treatment

Later on, Bigg Boss announced that Shukla had to leave the house for a few days for his medical treatment. Mahira started to cry in the bathroom while Shefali calmed her down. Sidharth Shukla met everyone before he exited the Bigg Boss house, making Shehnaaz emotional. Vishal, Mahira, and Arti tried to pacify her. Sidharth entered the confession room. Bigg Boss wished him good health and asked him to keenly observe the housemates for a few days.

Shefali wanted to have fun and asked Rashami Desai and Arhaan to rejoice. Shehnaaz and Mahira discussed Sidharth and Paras. While Sidharth is in the secret room, Paras joined him. They discussed Mahira and Shehnaaz being lonely amidst all housemates. Shehnaaz asked Bigg Boss to send either Paras or Sidharth back inside the house. On the other hand, Paras got to know that Vikas Gupta got an entry into the house on a wild card basis. Sidharth and Paras talked about all kinds of games happening in the Bigg Boss house.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 | Fashion Cues To Take From Bigg Boss 13's Contestants

During the late-night, Madhurima woke Vishal up and called him to have a conversation. He refused the request by asking her to sleep. The next morning, housemates woke up to an energetic song and danced on it. Vishal told Shefali about Madhurima that he avoids talking to her to avoid fights. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill again told Bigg Boss to send Sidharth Shukla back so that she could have somebody to hear her. Shehnaaz revealed that she got bored without him and did not find anyone more intelligent except him. Paras and Sidharth could not resist their laugh on this.

Vishal and Tuli threw sarcastic remarks on each other. Arhaan appreciated Rashami in front of Shefali about the way she lent him her shoulder. Bigg Boss announced the nominations. After housemates took names, Bigg Boss announced four names who were nominated including Mahira, Bhau, Shehnaaz, and Sidharth. Arti informed Shehnaaz that she took her name. Arhaan tried cheering up Tuli, while Shefali advised Mahira to resolve her issues.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Is Shehnaaz Gill The New Target Of The Housemates?

Sometime later, Arhaan and Rashami hugged each other and she said ‘I Love You’ to him. Meanwhile, Arti tried to sort things out between Madhurima and Vishal, making him even angrier. Bigg Boss came up with a special task for the nominated people. In this, they were supposed to seek as much footage as they could to save themselves. On the other side, Bigg Boss gave a choice of person to Shukla and Paras to save anyone they want to.

After the buzzer rang, Tuli and Vishal got involved in a fight. Shehnaaz missed Sidharth and along with Mahira, she tried to resolve things with Rashami and Arhaan respectively. Mahira and Shefali calmed Vishal. Sidharth and Paras choose Mahira to save her from nominations. Tuli told Rashami about her liking for Vishal. Vikas informed the same to him after which Madhurima happily sorted things with Vishal.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Lashes Out At Shehnaaz Gill; Here's Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.