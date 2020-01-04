Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Madhurima Tuli Denied Captaincy By Housemates, Here’s Why

Bigg Boss 13 has always witnessed high-octane drama when it comes to captaincy and the various tasks related to it. It has time and again been seen in this season that all the housemates vouch for either themselves or for members of their own group to be the captain. This further paves the way for the groupism in the house. Recently, Shehnaaz Gill's tenure as the captain of the house got over. Bigg Boss soon announced the next captaincy task which got cancelled because the housemates started growing aggressive with each other. Madhurima Tuli was the sanchalak of the task and Bigg Boss had earlier announced that the housemates will decide later if she is deserving to be the captain based on her performance as the sanchalak.

Sidharth stated that Madhurima performed badly as a sanchalak

But it seems that luck was not in Madhurima's favour as most of the contestants deemed her unfit to become the next captain of the house. While she got support from contestants like Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Shefali Bagga and Vishal Aditya Singh, the others voted against her. Contestants like Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Shefali Jariwala, Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma and Arti Singh found Madhurima not ready to don the captain's hat. Sidharth further added that Madhurima did not perform well as a sanchalak too.

Madhurima did not become the captain due to majority of the negative votes

The Dil Se Dil Tak actor further took a jibe at her and accused her of not using her brain in any of the tasks. He also stated that this is the reason why the other housemates are also not supporting her to be the captain. Sidharth went on to add that the captain of the house should be able to take smart decisions and not depend on others. Furthermore, Shehnaaz and Shefali Jariwala also stated that Madhurima was the only contestant who disturbed the captaincy tenure of Shehnaaz which makes her totally unfit to become the captain this time. This resulted in Madhurima not becoming the captain as majority of the votes were against her. The Bigg Boss house is currently without a captain now.

