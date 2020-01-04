Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Says Vishal Went To Maldives On Her Money, Never Pays For Himself

The Bigg Boss 13 house is witnessing a lot of love as well as hatred in the air. Exes Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh have completely left their fans confused as to whether they have feelings for each other or are not together anymore. The episode aired on January 3 saw Madhurima taking personal jibes at Vishal.

Vishal vs Madhurima

The housemates were visited by Prem Jyotish, who talked to all the contestants about their possible future. Madhurima and Vishal were also told about their futures. After he leaves, Vishal, Rashami, Asim and Madhurima can be seen talking about what Prem Jyotish said. Vishal talks about how he always believed that he is capable of doing something great, which is something that Prem said.

Vishal then shares that he always had a project in mind when it comes to his state Bihar. Vishal tells his friends that he wants to make the state of Bihar 'dowry-free' as the practice is prevalent in the region. To this, Madhurima says that he first needs to stop asking for money from his girlfriends for his Maldives vacation. This angers Vishal and thus begins their fight.

While Vishal is trying to defend himself, Madhurima makes yet another comment on Vishal. She says that while the two were dating, there was never a time when Vishal paid the bill. She said that whenever the waiter used to bring the bill, Vishal used to make the excuse of going to the bathroom. Vishal hits back at her and says that if this is true, then Madhurima can hit him on his face with chappals. Asim and Rashami try to calm down the situation, but Madhurima further says that Vishal's dream girl is someone who earns so that he can sit and enjoy at home.

