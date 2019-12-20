Bigg Boss 13 | Written Update | December 19, 2019 | Captaincy Task Creates Ruckus

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster. Last night’s episode was full of drama. Read ahead to know what happened in the episode-

Bigg Boss 13 – December 19, 2019 written update

Last night’s episode began as Paras and Shehnaaz had a discussion about Siddharth. Arhaan tried to clear certain issues with Vikas related to nominations. They ended up having a serious tiff with each other. The housemates were finally given the captaincy task, that was related to driving cars. The candidates who did not get any car to drive in will automatically be eliminated from the captaincy task. Also, the housemate whose car is the last one to get parked will also be ousted from the task. Paras and Vikas had a discussion related to the task. The other housemates also strategized about the same. Arhaan and Vikas tried to clear things out, yet again. The task began and Shehnaaz, Shefali, Vikas, and Mahira took charge of their cars. Vikas got into an argument with Madhurima in-between the task. Madhurima asked Arhaan to help Vishal after she leaves the game. Mahira asked Vishal to convince her by saying that she is not ‘zero.’ She also asked him to praise her. Vikas strategized with Arhaan, Madhurima and Rashami.

Vikas asked Madhurima to get off his car and allow Arhaan to come inside. However, she did not agree to this and insisted on staying. Finally, she gave in and Arhaan came inside his car. Vishal and Madhurima were ousted from the captaincy task as they did not get any car. Later on, Mahira’s car was the last one to be parked as a result of which Arti was ousted. The race began again and Shefali Bagga and Shefali Jariwala were ousted from the task. Meanwhile, Vikas informed Rashami that he will make Asim win because of which he left the car at the no parking zone. When Arhaan confronted him about the same, Vikas provided his own point of view. He also accused Vikas of betraying him. Thereafter, Arhaan kept on taunting Vikas again and again. Madhurima broke down in front of Vikas and he tried to pacify her. Bigg Boss asked Siddharth to make a declaration about who’s the captain of the house. Asim was declared captain of the house and everyone cheered him up. Shehnaaz and Mahira tried to clear things out about Paras. Vikas and Shehnaaz tried to convince Siddharth into talking to her. However, he refused to talk to Shehnaaz. She spoke her heart out in front of Vikas who then advised her to apologize to Siddharth. She went and conveyed the same to him but he kept on ignoring her. Siddharth had a funny discussion with Mahira about Paras. Later on, Paras and Asim also joined in the fun banter. All the housemates cut a cake to celebrate Asim’s captaincy. Shehnaaz tried to talk to Siddharth again and finally, he responded.

The next morning, housemates woke up and danced to an energetic song. Rashami and Arhaan had a discussion with each other about maintaining a rapport with others. Later on, Shehnaaz tried to mimic a crow leaving Shefali Bagga in splits. Rashami burst out at Arhaan for not making food despite her requests. Siddharth and Shehnaaz had a discussion with each other. Later, confusion erupted among housemates regarding kitchen duties, post which they confronted Asim. Shehnaaz barged in the conversation which further worsened the situation. Mahira accused Shefali Bagga of refusing to do any work which led to a tiff between the two of them.

Asim burst out at everyone, but, Paras tried to calm him down by making him understand the situation. However, another fight took place between Mahira, Shehnaaz, Arti and Asim regarding the duties. Mahira burst out and went away, post which Asim tried to go and pacify her. Shehnaaz told Shefali Bagga that Asim took her side. Siddharth went and told Shehnaaz that he will do everything according to her post which she got happy and hugged him. Shehnaaz mimicked Mahira in front of Shefali Bagga and Siddharth Shukla. Arhaan and Rashami had a discussion about somebody having her house keys. She spoke on the camera and demanded her house keys be changed. Rashami conveyed the same to Asim and said that there are certain family issues. Arhaan informed Rashami who exactly has the keys, post which she confronted him. She also told Asim about somebody given access to her house. She stated that she needed confirmation about the same.

