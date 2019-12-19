Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurrana Roots For Asim Riaz, Goes 'Aye Aye Captain'

Bigg Boss 13 fans will reportedly soon see contestant Asim Riaz become the new captain of the house. Asim will show exceptional performance in an upcoming captaincy task. His die-hard fans also took to social media to celebrate his much-needed captaincy. His close friend and ex-housemate Himanshi Khurrana also took to her social media to express her joy in her bestie grabbing the captain's hat. The Punjabi actor and singer took to her Instagram story to write, 'I I Captain' which made all the 'AsiManshi' fans super happy. Himanshi has maintained her love and respect for Asim even after being evicted from the show.

Himanshi has always rooted for Asim since her eviction

Reportedly, many fans also pointed out Himanshi for supporting Asim even after being engaged. However, she slammed all the criticisms meted out to her. She stated that she will always defend Asim and that even her family supports the bond she shares with Asim. Reportedly, Asim was disappointed that Himanshi will soon be getting married to her beau and will be moving to Canada. Asim had also composed a poem for her on the occasion of her birthday. Asim could also be seen telling the housemates that he was very disappointed when Himanshi did not tell him that she will be getting married and moving to Canada before leaving the house. Check out her Instagram story here.

Shefali Bagga created a ruckus inside the house

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 13 also saw Shefali Bagga's major outburst in the house during the night. She was devastated by the behaviour of the other contestants towards her and that's why she went berserk and disturbed the sleep of the other housemates in the night. Shefali Bagga was also locked in the washroom while being wrapped in a blanket by Vikas Gupta for waking up the housemates early in the morning. He, along with Sidharth Shukla also tried to calm her down and further refrain her from doing something wrong. Shefali also ended up sleeping in the captain's room but once again in the morning, Shefali resumed her antics and tried irritating all the contestants. This time, she also resorted to pouring water on Madhurima Tuli.

