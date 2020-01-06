Bigg Boss 13: Mahira’s Mother’s Bedroom Comment On Rashami And Sidharth Angers Fans

Seems like the new season of Bigg Boss has successfully managed to entertain the audience, as the makers of the show have roped in some popular as well as controversial contestants this season. Apart from the unusual weekly activities, Bigg Boss 13 contestants' brawls with each other have also caught the limelight. However, it seems like now the contestants’ relatives, too, are grabbing the audience's attention as they have been throwing some shades at each other constantly.

Recently, Mahira Sharma's mother, Sania Sharma took a dig at Rashami Desai's 'past' with Sidharth Shukla. In an interview with a digital portal, she revealed that Rashami got scared when Sidharth revealed that she once stalked him all the way to Goa. She further added that Rashami became paranoid that now all their 'bedroom' secrets will also be out in front of the world.

Fans are criticising Mahira's mother for her 'bedroom' comment on Rashami

After watching Mahira Sharma mom comment on #RashamiDesai



I pray to god ki us jaisi ghatia maa kisi ko na mile



I better choose death if i take birth from women like Mahira Sharma mother



She is just piece of shit#BBCantBreakRashami — Follow Satyam☺️ (@patelsatyam969) January 4, 2020

@mahirasharma s mom should look after her daughter! Not to others



Nd being a mother, woman! She doesn't have sense what she speaks in front of media



Ek toh Mahira Sharma ke mummy ko apne beti par dhyaan dena chahiye, nd about support Mahira Sharma doesn't have 1% support

(1/2) — 🔥Shîváñîáñ🔥 (@magical_heart_0) January 4, 2020

After watching mahira Sharma mom's interview, I don't think we need to blame her for being so irritating because she carries the same thinking of her mother.

So disgusting personality you're Mahira Sharma. #ShameMahiraMom #ShameOnYoumahira #BB13 @ColorsTV @BiggBoss — Annie Prakash Gaikwad (@GaikwadAnnie) January 4, 2020

Rashami Desai's mother slammed Sania Sharma

Rashami Desai's mother Rasila Desai soon lashed out at Mahira Sharma's mother in an interview with an online portal. She said that Mahira’s mother shouldn’t have passed such comments, being a woman herself.

Furthermore, Rasila Desai also added that she wouldn’t have let Rashami participate on the show if the actor had asked for her permission. The Uttaran actor's mother also said that Rashami would have given a befitting reply to Sidharth's Goa revelation if she had heard it.

