Bigg Boss 13: Mahira’s Mother’s Bedroom Comment On Rashami And Sidharth Angers Fans

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma's mother Sania Sharma recently received the wrath of the netizens for her derogatory comment on Rashami Desai. Read on.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Seems like the new season of Bigg Boss has successfully managed to entertain the audience, as the makers of the show have roped in some popular as well as controversial contestants this season. Apart from the unusual weekly activities, Bigg Boss 13 contestants' brawls with each other have also caught the limelight. However, it seems like now the contestants’ relatives, too, are grabbing the audience's attention as they have been throwing some shades at each other constantly.

Recently, Mahira Sharma's mother, Sania Sharma took a dig at Rashami Desai's 'past' with Sidharth Shukla. In an interview with a digital portal, she revealed that Rashami got scared when Sidharth revealed that she once stalked him all the way to Goa. She further added that Rashami became paranoid that now all their 'bedroom' secrets will also be out in front of the world.

Also Read: Asim’s Fans Rejoice As Shehnaaz Slaps Sidharth; Call It The Best Episode Of Bigg Boss 13

Fans are criticising Mahira's mother for her 'bedroom' comment on Rashami

Rashami Desai's mother slammed Sania Sharma

Rashami Desai's mother Rasila Desai soon lashed out at Mahira Sharma's mother in an interview with an online portal. She said that Mahira’s mother shouldn’t have passed such comments, being a woman herself.

Furthermore, Rasila Desai also added that she wouldn’t have let Rashami participate on the show if the actor had asked for her permission. The Uttaran actor's mother also said that Rashami would have given a befitting reply to Sidharth's Goa revelation if she had heard it. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Responds Angrily To Asim Riaz’s Apology To Sidharth Shukla

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Will Vishal Aditya Singh Leave The House After A Showdown With Madhurima?

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
