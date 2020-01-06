Bigg Boss 13: Will Vishal Aditya Singh Leave The House After A Showdown With Madhurima?

Reality show Bigg Boss 13 is filled with fights and arguments that often escalate into huge fights. Most recently, two 'couples' from the Bigg Boss house have hit the rocky patch. It can be seen from the recently released promo that former couple Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli have gotten into a huge argument. As things escalate, Madhurima is seen getting physically abusive and things go downhill as the two are called into a room by Bigg Boss. Check out the video here.

Bigg Boss 13 new promo

In the recently released promo, Vishal Aditya Singh can be heard saying that he feels like punching her when Rashami asks him if he would hit Madhurima, he said she doesn't deserve to even be spit on. This seems to have irked Madhurima, who then hits him on the arm and throws her bottle at him. Agitated Vishal asks Bigg Boss to intervene. When the two are called in a room together to talk to Bigg Boss, things seem to escalate quickly. Vishal Aditya Singh can be heard saying that either he will stay in the house or she will.

All the contestants of Bigg Boss 13 are seen sitting in the living area when Bigg Boss asks Madhurima and Vishal which one of them wants to leave the house. A very irritated Vishal gets up from his seat and walks out of the house. All the contestants call out for him asking him to stop, however, he doesn't look back.

The main door of the Bigg Boss 13 house is seen opening in the promo. Although Vishal Aditya Singh isn't seen exiting the show, the fans are eager to see what happens in tonight’s episode.

Fan reactions

Throw that #madurimatuli out from the show. Her behaviour is too cheap #RoarLikeSana — Sarbhjeet Brar (@SarbhjeetB) January 6, 2020

Dono ko nikalo 😂 — Shreya 🌈 (@Shreya80357073) January 6, 2020

We support #ViRima They will be Back together... There is always misunderstanding between Loved once so it's Normal.. Love them. #WeWantVirima #BiggBoss13 — Vishal Aditya Singh (@VishalAdityaS) January 6, 2020

Madhurima ko janaa chahiye — Lalit Deore (@LalitDe25702544) January 6, 2020

Fans seem to be divided when it comes to the exit. Many claim that Madhurima's behaviour was unacceptable and that she should get evicted. However, some said that both of them should be removed from the Bigg Boss 13 house on the grounds of violence. Some of the fans are in hopes that Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh will sort their differences and reconcile their romance ones again.

