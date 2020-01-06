Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Responds Angrily To Asim Riaz’s Apology To Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss’ recent season has managed to fire up the TRP charts. Bigg Boss 13 has seen a fair mix of controversies and fights, all of which contributed to making this season a huge hit. Many celebrities have also been a part of the banter and the latest to be added to the list is former Bigg Boss winner, Gauahar Khan.

Gauahar Khan on Asim Riaz’z apology

Gauahar Khan has been Asim Riaz’s number one supporter from day one and looks like there is no stopping. She has been one of the very few celebrities to call out and openly talk about the things happening inside the Bigg Boss house. She has always made it a point to put forward her opinions on whether people like it or not.

In one of the previous episodes, Asim Riaz dragged fellow contestant Sidharth Shukla’s late father into one of the banters. The former received a lot of backlash for the same. In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan also made Asim apologise to Shukla for his behaviour.

After the episode ended, Gauahar Khan took to social media to express her disagreement with the same. She shared a collage video of many clips throughput the season where it was seen many other contestants dragging Asim Riaz’s family in between the fights. Gauahar Khan also pointed out how the house and the media has been mum about the same.

Gauahar Khan also agreed that Asim Riaz was indeed wrong but she also pointed out as to how Salman Khan nor any of the other contestants have ever pointed out how Asim’s parents were abused too. She also took a dig at Sidharth Shukla’s constant anger outbursts. She also asked if Shukla will be made to apologise or not.

Check out Gauahar Khan’s tweet here:

Chalo Asim was made to apologise is a looooooong segment for the 1 time he wrongfully brought up someone’s parent! He was Wrong wrong wrong !!!! I agree! Can someone make this man apologise a thousand times for saying Allllllllll these atrocious things about father mother birth🤬 pic.twitter.com/iN4qm1YG82 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 4, 2020

