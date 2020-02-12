Bigg Boss 13: Most Entertaining Moments Of The House This Season

The countdown for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 has begun with the show coming to closure in less than a week. This season has seen it all with the show getting an extension. The season is filled with all the ups and downs and one can only hope about what the show has in store for the upcoming week. Check out the most entertaining moments from the season.

Bigg Boss 13: Most entertaining moments

As we all know, Bigg Boss 13 is proved to be an unpredictable season. Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla are popular for their controversial fights in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Less did the fans know that their intense rapport would take a funny turn. Take a look at Sidharth and Rashami's entertaining moment.

This is one of the most entertaining Bigg Boss 13 moments. Shahbaz and Shehnaaz reveal few funny insights of their family on the ''Weekend Ka Vaar" with Salman Khan. All the contestants and their connections have a rib-tickling moment.

Gautam Gulati enters the house while all the participants are asked to freeze in their positions. Soon Bigg Boss releases Shehnaaz and she not only hugs Gautam Gulati tightly, but she also showers him with kisses on cheeks. Gautam is then seen telling her that she should control herself as Sidharth is looking at them.

Several guest celebrities take over Bigg Boss 13's stage as they grace the show with their presence. One of such entertaining guest is Sunny Leone and Gutthi (Sunil Grover). The actors present 'Chappal Awards' to the housemates.

Rohit Shetty's attachment for Bigg Boss 13 is clearly seen in this season as he was frequently seen paying a visit to the house. In his first visit, he tried to settle things between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. And the second time, he organised a small competition between the contestants.

