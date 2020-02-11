Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga Compares The Show To Splitsvilla | Know Why

The countdown for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 has begun with the show coming to closure in less than a week. This season has seen it all with the show getting an extension. The season is filled with all the ups and downs and one can only hope about what the show has in store in the upcoming week.

This season has seen some new friendships, friends turning into enemies and also love blossoming for some contestants. Recently ex-contestant from Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Bagga found herself in the spotlight. She entered the house twice during the season.

Shefali recently took to her Twitter account to compare Bigg Boss 13 with another famous reality show Splitsvilla. In a tweet, she wrote ‘Am I watching Splitsvilla with my cousins?'. After this, she also had her say about the show in another tweet. She also bashed Sidharth Shukla for saving Paras Chhabra over Arti and called it his foolishness.

Shefali Bagga’s Tweets

Iss padav par aake repay karne ka kya matlab hai ? Sabki help karke mahaan banna hai ? #SiddharthShukIa jab kehta hai ki #ShehnazKaur se usko attachment hai jo kisi aur se nahi hui toh #ParasChabbra ko bachane ka koi matlab nahi. And #arti uski itni purani dost. #BiggBoss #BB13 — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) February 8, 2020

#arti is completely ignored in this episode. Sad ! Yaha shayad ab relationships and relationshits , ruthna manana chalta rahega to wo karegi bhi kya!! This show is loved by all and is so close to me and my family but they are now pissed with these linkup stories! #BB13 #BiggBoss — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) February 8, 2020

Am I watching splitsvilla with my cousins? #BB13 #BiggBoss — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) February 8, 2020

