The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga Compares The Show To Splitsvilla | Know Why

Television News

Shefali Bagga has been a contestant of the Bigg Boss 13 house. Recently she took to twitter to compare Bigg Boss 13 with Splitsvilla. Read more to know

Written By Rohan Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

The countdown for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 has begun with the show coming to closure in less than a week. This season has seen it all with the show getting an extension. The season is filled with all the ups and downs and one can only hope about what the show has in store in the upcoming week.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Samir Soni Slams Sidharth Shukla, Says Arti Singh Deserves To Be The Winner

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz Gets A Shout-out From Fast And Furious 9; Twitterverse Goes Crazy

This season has seen some new friendships, friends turning into enemies and also love blossoming for some contestants. Recently ex-contestant from Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Bagga found herself in the spotlight. She entered the house twice during the season.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Archana Puran Singh Says She 'can't Stand' Sidharth Shukla, See Post

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Dresses Up As A Girl In This Hilarious Video; Watch

Shefali recently took to her Twitter account to compare Bigg Boss 13 with another famous reality show Splitsvilla. In a tweet, she wrote ‘Am I watching Splitsvilla with my cousins?'. After this, she also had her say about the show in another tweet. She also bashed Sidharth Shukla for saving Paras Chhabra over Arti and called it his foolishness.

Shefali Bagga’s Tweets

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
STATE WELFARISM WORKS FOR KEJRIWAL
ADHIR RANJAN ON CONG DEFEAT
RAHUL GANDHI WISHES ARVIND KEJRIWAL
TIME FOR BJP TO INTROSPECT: SWAMY
THAKUR GETS TROLLED BY FANS
GAMBHIR EATS HUMBLE PIE