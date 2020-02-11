Bigg Boss 13: Zareen Khan, Meera Chopra Join John Cena In Rooting For Asim Riaz's Victory

The battleground in the Bigg Boss 13 house is heating up with the finale reportedly set to air this Saturday. Fans have been doing all they can to ensure that their favourite contestants not just win, in terms of votes, but also on social media. The netizens are making headlines for trending various hashtags to declare their favourite contestant as the winner or defending them over controversies.

Not just the netizens, even numerous celebrities have picked their favourite from the show and have been tweeting constantly in their support. However, one of the most unexpected celebrities to root for a contestant was WWE superstar John Cena. Cena not just shocked viewers by posting a snap of Asim Riaz, in his trademark style, without a caption, but went further ahead by sharing a photoshopped image of Asim sitting with the #AsimRiazForTheWin board.

As far as the Indian celebrities backing Asim are concerned, Zareen Khan has also now joined the bandwagon for Asim.

The actor, who was launched by the host of the show, Salman Khan, recently answered the question, ‘Do you think Asim will win’ during an ‘Ask’ session on her Instagram stories. She replied that he should win the show.

Here’s the post:

Other than Zareen Khan, Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra too cheered for Asim’s win. She had reacted with delight to John Cena’s posts for Asim, sharing how the makers should thank Asim for making the show internationally popular.

Here’s the post:

Meanwhile, reports claim that Mahira Sharma is set to be eliminated from the show in a mid-week eviction. If that happens, apart from Asim, the remaining contestants then in fray to win the trophy would be Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra.

