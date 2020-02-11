Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz Gets A Shout-out From Fast And Furious 9; Twitterverse Goes Crazy

Bigg Boss 13 has been making headlines since its inception. The show is nearing its finale and the Bigg Boss 13 contestants have garnered a huge fan following. While Asim Riaz is already popular here in India, thanks to his stint in Bigg Boss 13, it seems that Asim Riaz has an international fan who is none other than the Fast and Furious 9 actor John Cena.

Recently, he took to Instagram and posted pictures of Asim Riaz on his Instagram handle which made fans go gaga. Now it is the Fast and Furious 9's official Twitter handle which has given shout out to Asim Riaz's team. The tweet has taken the internet by storm. Asim Riaz’s fans have filled the comment section expressing their excitement and happiness.

Check out the Fast and Furious 9’s Tweet here:

Here’s how fans reacted:

Whoaaaa🤐🤐 You Kidding me??? This is another level craze for #AsimRiaz , congratulations @imrealasim our GLOBAL SENSATION ♥🔥#AsimRiazForTheWin UNSTOPPABLE — Official Gautam Gang🏅 (@GautamGang7) February 10, 2020

Dammmmmmn! #FastAndFurious9 #F9 y’all on fire and literally pulled the carpet out!! Is this a hint he could be a part of the future F10 family??? #AsimRiaz’s account is @imrealasim. pic.twitter.com/8rch5uInOv — Shubedoo (@Shu7e) February 10, 2020

Previously, Asim Riaz featured in John Cena’s Instagram handle twice. In the latest picture that John Cena shared, Asim Riaz can be seen sitting in a place which appears to be a park. The picture has "Asim Riaz for the win" written in bold. The post made Asim Riaz fans very happy as they're presuming that John is rooting for Asim to win Bigg Boss 13. Even Asim Riaz’s close friend Himanshi Khuranna was seen commenting on the post.

Have a look at John Cena's post here:

