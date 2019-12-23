The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Netizens Divided After Sidharth Shukla And Rashami Desai's Fight

Television News

Bigg Boss 13's last Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw the netizens being divided on Twitter for Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. Check out some of their tweets.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 13 saw a huge fight between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai which turned even more ugly as Rashami went on to throw tea at Sidharth. The host Salman Khan was also exhausted with the prolonged fight and gave both of the contestants a reality check. With their fight currently taken a nasty turn, not only the Bigg Boss house but also the twitterati seems to be divided. While some fans are supporting Sidharth, the others are taking Rashami's side in the whole scenario. Check out some of the tweets of the fans over here. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth And Shehnaaz Turn Into Kabir Singh And Preeti In This Epic Video

The netizens are divided between Sidharth and Rashami after Weekend Ka Vaar

Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill patched up again recently

Sidharth was also not in a very good phase with his close friend Shehnaaz Gill. But the two seem to have patched up now. The upcoming episode will also see the two sharing some adorable banter. It may come across as a treat for all the Sidnaaz fans out there. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 | Weekend Ka Vaar Written Update For Dec. 21 & 22 | Salman Khan Is Fed Up

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Mallika Sherawat Flirts With Sidharth Shukla And Asim Riaz In The House

 

 

