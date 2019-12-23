Bigg Boss 13: Netizens Divided After Sidharth Shukla And Rashami Desai's Fight

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 13 saw a huge fight between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai which turned even more ugly as Rashami went on to throw tea at Sidharth. The host Salman Khan was also exhausted with the prolonged fight and gave both of the contestants a reality check. With their fight currently taken a nasty turn, not only the Bigg Boss house but also the twitterati seems to be divided. While some fans are supporting Sidharth, the others are taking Rashami's side in the whole scenario. Check out some of the tweets of the fans over here.

The netizens are divided between Sidharth and Rashami after Weekend Ka Vaar

Both girls and boys are equal so why girls playing women card #StopTargetingSid pic.twitter.com/Rg2JDU4dyR — Jatin Gupta (@jatingupta392) December 23, 2019

Sidharth is the most & only deserving contestant to win BB13... Stop playing dirty game wid him & stop taking benefit of his sickness... #StopTargetingSid https://t.co/HWzpIoChnO — Sidharth Shukla FC Bangladesh🇧🇩 (@OfficialSidFCBD) December 23, 2019

Wow Tomorrows Promo Damn 🔥



I Wish #Rashami Chai ki Cup Sadakcheap Shukla ki Mu pe marke Show se bahar ho jati.



The Way She said :



"Iss Show se Upor Mein Apne Apko Rakhti hun"



I Get Goosebumps 💪#RashamiDesai Proved that Why We Call her Sherni 🙏



Sherni Rashami Desai pic.twitter.com/kLbYMwWrF9 — P я α и נ α ℓ 🧟‍♂ (@P_r_a_n_J_) December 20, 2019

Leave the fucking Show Rashami Desai !!!! Its high time you've been tolerating... Rip Show just slap Sidharth Shukla and come out please 🙏🙏🙏I beg you seeing you crying... I can't handle myself.. Please come out...#RashamiDesai #RashamiFam — #RespectForRashamiDesai 💞 (@rashamiholic) December 22, 2019

Tomorrow Promo :-#RashamiDesai to Salman - "Shukla jese log mere character pr jayenge then Sorry mai tb khud ko ish Show se upr rkhti hu"



That's why she's the lioness coz only she has the courage to go against Salman and BB makers



Sherni Rashami Desai#BiggBoss #BB13 — 🇮🇳 ρ૨αƭყ 🇮🇳💞⚔🌸 (@Pratyush_Raj_) December 20, 2019

Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill patched up again recently

Sidharth was also not in a very good phase with his close friend Shehnaaz Gill. But the two seem to have patched up now. The upcoming episode will also see the two sharing some adorable banter. It may come across as a treat for all the Sidnaaz fans out there.

