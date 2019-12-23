Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth And Shehnaaz Turn Into Kabir Singh And Preeti In This Epic Video

Sidharth Shukla is one contestant who has been constantly grabbing many headlines for his stint in Bigg Boss 13. Be it for his ugly fight with contestant Rashami Desai or for his relationship with Shehnaaz Gill; Sid has been grabbing many eyeballs. Sidharth and Shehnaaz are known for their close and inseparable bond. Such is their popularity that their fans called 'SidNaaz' on social media. Sidharth's fiery persona coupled with Shehnaaz's innocence has inspired a fan to make a hilarious video depicting their journey from Bigg Boss with Kabir Singh dialogues on them. In the video, Sid can be seen as Kabir Singh while Shehnaaz was seen as his ladylove Preeti. Check out the video below.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz will be seen sharing an adorable moment in the latest episode

Recently, Sidharth was upset with Shehnaaz as she confessed her feeling with Paras Chhabra. Sidharth felt that Shehnaaz was taking him for granted. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor even stopped talking to Shehnaaz after the fallout. But the precap for the upcoming episode suggests that the duo has patched up now. The two will be seen sharing some cozy moments with each other. Sidharth can also be seen preparing tea for Shehnaaz. He can also be seen calling Shehnaaz 'baby' in the promo. Sidharth will also be seen trying to woo her in the bedroom area.

Mallika Sherawat entered the house recently

Vikas Gupta and Shefali Jariwala can be seen decoding that the duo is madly in love with each other. This Weekend Ka Vaar saw Murder actor Mallika Sherawat enter the house. She entered the house, dancing on the song Bheege Hont. Mallika also met and greeted all the housemates. She said that she follows the show and knows everyone by now. Mallika also asked the inmates about gossips. She asked Asim whether he has six-packs and even touched his packs. Mallika said that the girls are much prettier than the boys here. Asim said that Siddharth must be jealous of him. Mallika says Sid is very handsome too and they had an endearing banter. She then made them play an interesting game called ‘Let’s do it now’. She gave a task to every housemate, which they performed successfully.

