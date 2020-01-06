The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Gets The 'fake Girlfriend' Tag After Slapping Sidharth Shukla

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill will slap her close friend Sidharth Shukla after an ugly fight with him. The fans shared their reactions on Twitter.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

It seems that the couples on Bigg Boss 13 are certainly going through rough patches. After a huge fight that broke down between Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra just last week, another strong pair, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have hit rock bottom. Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, who have been enjoying the audience’s attention for quite some time now, are seen arguing with each other and are continuously at loggerheads since the last couple of episodes. While it was Mahira who slapped Paras a few days back, this time, Shehnaaz has raised her hand at Sidharth which has shocked the viewers. The promo of tonight's episode where Shehenaaz slaps Sidharth has been receiving rave reactions on social media. Check out what Twitterati has to say about it. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Asked For Rashami Desai's House Keys As Soon As He Got Evicted?

Netizens react on Shehnaaz slapping Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth calls Shehnaaz jealous of Mahira Sharma 

The fight between Sidharth and Shehnaaz escalated after he called her jealous of Mahira. Shehnaaz lost her cool as Sidharth was seen provoking her. She also broke down before Asim, Madhurima and Arti. Fans are tensed to know what will be the fate of 'SidNaaz' now after this incident. Are you looking forward to the upcoming episode? Let us know in the comments section. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Lashes Out On Asim, Himanshi Comes Out In Support Of Latter

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: 'Viewers Choice Asim' Crosses 6 Million; Highest For Any BB Contestant

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAHA PORTFOLIOS FULL LIST HERE
IRAQI PARL PASSES RESOLUTION
MAYAWATI CONDEMNS JNU VIOLENCE
OPP BLAMES GOVT FOR JNU VIOLENCE
COPYRIGHT LAWSUIT FOR 'CHHAPAAK'
JAISHANKAR, SITHARAMAN ON JNU