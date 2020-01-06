Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Gets The 'fake Girlfriend' Tag After Slapping Sidharth Shukla

It seems that the couples on Bigg Boss 13 are certainly going through rough patches. After a huge fight that broke down between Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra just last week, another strong pair, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have hit rock bottom. Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, who have been enjoying the audience’s attention for quite some time now, are seen arguing with each other and are continuously at loggerheads since the last couple of episodes. While it was Mahira who slapped Paras a few days back, this time, Shehnaaz has raised her hand at Sidharth which has shocked the viewers. The promo of tonight's episode where Shehenaaz slaps Sidharth has been receiving rave reactions on social media. Check out what Twitterati has to say about it.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Asked For Rashami Desai's House Keys As Soon As He Got Evicted?

Netizens react on Shehnaaz slapping Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz herself is portraying senseless coz Sid always supported her whnevr it was required ystrdy in WKV he cleared also, Sid is nt here to woo Sana hez just playing his game very well hope Sid distances himself frm Sana

#ChampionSidShukla@RealVinduSingh@sidharth_shukla https://t.co/Nxcag9sDaD — Nancy (Sid❤)#ChampionSidShukla REAL AS CLEAR ☝️ (@Harshpr04493479) January 6, 2020

What if it was the other way around.. what if Sidharth was seen slapping shehnaz, n Vishal was seen beating Madhurima with his chappal..

There wud've been placards n candle light protests...

RIP Gender equality #ChampionSidShukIa #BiggBoss13 — Asma Ahmed (@asma_zeus) January 6, 2020

I feel bad for Sidharth.He thought he found a caring, innocent cute friend in Shehnaz but She is very confused,CLEVER,oversmart ,insecure& Batmeez girl.Very she USED him to reach here& become populer now she'll show her real game by defaming sid that he hurt her #SidharthShukla https://t.co/m7Y9nDslQ8 — Pihu❤ (@pihulucky) January 6, 2020

Two most idiot and hated contestant got slapped from their so so called fake girl friend.. This is just a coincidence or what?



Mahira slapped Paras and Shehnaz slapped Sidharth.



Got gud sleep last night after a very long time.#ViewersChoiceAsim#AsimFandomHits6M — Bigg Boss Fan ❤️#BB13 (@BiggBos49544525) January 6, 2020

The girl who is declaring"mujhe rishte me commitment nahin chahiye"is behaving as if @sidharth_shukla

is her property! Yes, Shehnaz obviously is attention-seeker but her case is pathological!🤣Honestly I'm fed up of her "bachpana",which is bordering with hysteria! — Ram Choudhary (@RamChou65291174) January 6, 2020

Sidharth calls Shehnaaz jealous of Mahira Sharma

The fight between Sidharth and Shehnaaz escalated after he called her jealous of Mahira. Shehnaaz lost her cool as Sidharth was seen provoking her. She also broke down before Asim, Madhurima and Arti. Fans are tensed to know what will be the fate of 'SidNaaz' now after this incident. Are you looking forward to the upcoming episode? Let us know in the comments section.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Lashes Out On Asim, Himanshi Comes Out In Support Of Latter

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: 'Viewers Choice Asim' Crosses 6 Million; Highest For Any BB Contestant

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.