Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Lashes Out On Asim, Himanshi Comes Out In Support Of Latter

Bigg Boss 13 has now become a battle zone with several contestants pouncing upon each other at any chance. The current season has witnessed many ups and downs and another one came in after Salman Khan made it a point that the contestants know what they are doing in the house. He called out on Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz for being a nuisance in the show.

In a furious statement, Salman Khan asked Rashami Desai to leave Bigg Boss 13. He also mentioned Asim Riaz’s behaviour to be annoying and nagging at the same time. He said Asim Riaz's antics are not entertaining but rather irritating. He also asked Asim to take his actions down a notch. Salman did not fear to speak out his mind the last episode of Bigg Boss 13. Salman Khan’s comments and opinions did not go well with the Kashmiri model’s fans and also his once close friend in Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi Khurana. She took to her Twitter account to speak in support of her friend Asim Riaz. She Tweeted the following after the recent episode.

Proud of you asim .........I’ll be by your side always ❤️❤️ #ViewersChoiceAsim — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Asim Riaz’s fans were not happy with Salman Khan. Many fans started tweeting in support of Asim Riaz in Bogg Boss 13:

@biggboss has failed this time .They wanted to show @iamrealasim down. But @iamrealasim is only getting love over the world. Please show @biggboss that they challenged a real person. #ViewersChoiceAsim pic.twitter.com/wH0YgsHYhu — Ridoy Islam (@RidoyIs36635201) January 5, 2020

@TheKhbri Why do they keep telling @imrealasim that industry main kaam karna hey ki nahin every time he gets feedback. It sounds like a threat. It is very clear that he is being targeted. Australia is with you Asim! #viewerschoiceAsim #AsimFandomHits6M #StopBullyingAsim — Mansoor Ahmed (@Mansoor33905386) January 5, 2020

Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday to Sunday at 9 pm. The popular reality show premiered on Colors TV on September 29, 2019. Superstar Salman Khan is hosting the season for the tenth time. You can also watch Bigg Boss 13 highlights and live episodes on the Voot OTT platform.

