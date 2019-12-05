Bigg Boss 13: Will Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz Be Able To Stop Paras Chhabra From Cheating?

Bigg Boss 13 is clearly turning out to be one of the most entertaining and popular shows on Indian television. This season became such a massive hit amongst the viewers that the makers decided to extend it by five weeks. In the last episode, Paras Chhabra was elected as the sanchalak for the BB Junction task which would eventually decide the next captain of the house. But reportedly Paras soon started to be biased in his decision and started to cheat during the task. He also planned with contestant Sidharth Shukla to throw housemate Asim Riaz out of the captaincy race.

Rashami, Arhaan and Asim try to cancel the task

Paras soon started doing as he wishes during the task and did not pay any heed to the other contestants. In the latest promo released by the makers of the show, one can see Paras favouring his own team blatantly. This angers contestants Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Arhaan Khan who try to cancel the task altogether. The promo shows Paras and Arhaan fighting with each other over his cheating in the task. Paras goes on to tell him that he will do whatever he feels like and does not care about anyone. Rashami also calls him a loser and attempts to break all the boxes which were supposed to hold the luggage bags.

Paras shuts off Mahira who asks him not to indulge in cheating

Paras' close friend Mahira Sharma also tries to explain him to refrain from cheating. However, Paras shuts her off and tells her not to tell him anything. Along with Rashami, Arhaan and Asim also help her in breaking the boxes for the whole task to get cancelled. But this does not stop Paras from continuing to do as his will. The fans are waiting with bated breath to know whether the task will be cancelled which will also result in the house being without a captain. The promo of the upcoming episode has also left fans curious as it shows Bigg Boss giving an order to Paras which leaves Shehnaaz Gill heartbroken. There are rumours that either Paras or Sidharth is leaving the Bigg Boss house.

