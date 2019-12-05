Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Gets All The Support From Fans As Sidharth Shukla Pushes Him

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. Bigg Boss is currently in its 13th season and the contestants, as well as the makers of the show are leaving no stones unturned to make this season super entertaining. Owing to the success of the show, the entire season has been extended by four weeks. The new concept of a mini finale and an exciting twist with three wild card entries that made way into the Bigg Boss house had already created enough excitement among the viewers.

The recent episode of the show was filled with lots of drama and usual twists and turns which included aggressiveness of the housemates while performing the captaincy task were also witnessed. The biggest highlight from the show was when Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz had an ugly moment while competing in the task. Sidharth pushed Asim multiple times during the task and that did not go well with Asim's fans. Many fans have come up in support of the model and have spread the #WeStandWithAsim trend on Twitter. Along with it, a similar trend that is already circulating on Twitter.

Here are tweets by Asim's fans:

#WeStandWithAsim #AsimRiaz pushed by Sid, for no reason..when he confronts " Dont push me "



Sid - I will n pushes him twice..



N openly says Haan diya dhakka..@BiggBoss @ColorsTV @Sudhanshu_Vats ...Wt r u guyz waiting for..?? #EvictSidharthShukla https://t.co/rFZxIGJQWE — WE LOVE U SK :)) (@notorious_heart) December 4, 2019

Hats off to Asim for controlling his anger after being pushed so many times. Now I totally like and respect you🤗 #WeStandWithAsim @BiggBoss #bb13 #AsimRiyaz — Saba Khan (@sabakhan_ks) December 4, 2019

There is a limit to everything.Sidharth has pushed Asim a several times but BB still haven't taken any action against him.This is sick.Are the rules different for Sidharth?Should Asim also start being physical?#WeStandWithAsim #EvictSidharthShukla #BB13 — Javs. (@javeria_16) December 4, 2019

Moreover, fans have already appreciated Asim for not losing her calm despite being pushed by Sidharth. While viewers are also very angry with Sidharth's physical violence against Asim during the task. Later in the episode, Sidharth and Vishal were not allowed to take part in the captaincy task as their name was unanimously taken by the housemates. And further even, Asim and Para were out from the task. Now the audience is very excited to see who will be the next captain of the house which will be revealed in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13.

