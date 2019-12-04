Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Rashami Desai Is All About Fashion; Take A Look

Rashami Desai has been grabbing a lot of headlines lately due to her stint on the celebrity reality show, Bigg Boss 13. She has recently even accepted her love for the fellow contestant, Arhaan Khan. Although the duo does not intend to tie the knot anytime soon, Rashami revealed that it is something they are considering.

Rashami Desai started her career in the television industry in ZeeTV’s Ravan. She then went on to do many shows including Pari Hoon Main and Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai. But Desai gained wide recognition for her role in Colors TV’s popular show, Uttaran.

Rashami Desai has also participated in many reality shows like Comedy Circus, Kitchen Champion Season 2, Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. She also took part in Nach Baliye 7 along with her then-husband Nandish Sandhu. She is reportedly one of the highest-paid contestants on her current show, Bigg Boss 13.

In addition to an impressive run professionally, Rashami Desai is also known for her chic style statements. Her fashion sense never fails to impress the fashion police. Even on her current show, Bigg Boss 13, her dressing sense has been loved by the audience.

Here are some of Rashami Desai’s best looks

1. Rashami Desai recently donned this mustard coloured dress in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 13. She paired the look with ankle-length black boots and classic golden hoops.

2. This white dress donned by Rashami Desai is every girl’s dream outfit. The lace detailing is complimenting well with the netted lower part of the dress.

3. Rashami Desai’s happy picture during her vacation in Instabul last year. She has been rocking the knee-length boots look along with the animal printed top.

4. If you are ever doubtful about what to wear for a traditional event, then this baby pink palazzo and kurta look by Rashami Desai is all you need. The embellished kurta is paired with a simple white dupatta. Rashami is seen donning statement earrings and bangles to complete the look.

