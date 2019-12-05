Bigg Boss 13: Ex-girlfriend Files Fraud Complaint Against Arhaan Khan

Bigg Boss 13 has been in news from the time it started. The reality TV show is among the most-watched one in the country. The recent season has been hitting headlines and the TRPs have prompted the makers to extend the season. In a new controversy, a fraud case has been registered against one of the Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan, filed by his alleged ex-girlfriend. Read to know more.

Fruad case complaint against Arhaan Khan’s

Arhaan Khan was evicted from the Bigg Boss house soon after his entry. But he re-entered recently. Following that, Arhaan proposed to Rashami Desai. While everything looked all fine inside the house, things are not the same outside. Arhaan has been named in a fraud case outside, by his alleged ex-girlfriend, Amrita Dhanoa. She has filed the complaint at Oshiwara Police station, over issues of unpaid dues.

Amrita claimed that Arhaan was in a live-in relationship with her for around 5 years, between 2006 to 2010 at different addresses. She accused him of cheating her physically, emotionally and financially. In her complaint letter, she mentioned that Arhaan took 2.5 lakhs from her before entering the Bigg Boss house and is now denying knowing her. Amrita stated that Arhaan’s real name is Mazhar Sheikh. She uploaded the copy of the FIR with ACP’s stamp on it on her social media handles. She also uploaded a few video on her Instagram handle. Below is the image from her twitter account and a video from Instagram.

Bigg Boss

The season has been extended for about five weeks because of it doing well and getting the TRP. Arhaan who just re-entered the house is still not aware about the complaint. It is unclear whether he will be called out for clearing the issue or not.

