Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Feels Mahira Sharma Is A Strong Contestant; Fans React

Bigg Boss 13 is a reality show that has a huge fan following. The show has celebrities contesting against each other to win the finale of the show. While celebrities are supposed to live in the confinement of a house, they are expected to entertain the viewers by completing tasks and doing all the household chores. The Bigg Boss house has always been full of controversies and twists. Viewers of the show get to see many friendships bloom on the show and many relationships break on the show.

Mahira Sharma accused of surviving the show because of Paras Chhabra

The contestant Mahira Sharma has often been accused of surviving the game just because she is friends with another Bigg Boss contestant, Paras Chhabra. In this weekend’s episode, Salman Khan said the same, asking she feels about the statements being made. In her support, Paras Chabbra quickly replied that it is not because of him that she has survived in the game so far, but because of her fan following alone. To which Salman Khan said that that is something she can say for herself as well and she does not need him to speak for her.

Mahira Sharma promptly defended herself saying that the allegations were started by other contestants in the house and that she denied the same. She further went on to name the contestants who have been giving air to such allegations. She pointed out that it is Rashmi Desai, Asim Riaz, and Vishal Aditya Singh who had started calling her weak. This further led to a spat between Rashmi and Mahira. Watch the video below.

Fans React

Ha! Mahira exposed Rashami today! She clearly said that these guys only tell her to accept her love and talk about shaadi and all and now she’s saying that you should maintain distance. WTH! She keeps on changing her stances! #MahiraSharma #BB13 — sp (@nushkiepalvin) January 18, 2020

The truth is,

If you compare Rashmi with Mahira,Mahira is waaaay better than her in the game its just that she has more fan following than Mahira thatswhy she will be in top 3 or 4 without doing anything than picnic in the show#MahiraSharma #ParasChhabra @MahiraSharma19 — Tarafder (@Hasans5789) January 18, 2020

