'Don't Kiss My Daughter', Mahira Sharma's Mother WARNS Paras Chhabra; Twitterati Objects

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most popular shows on television right now. While some of the contestants received brickbats for their behaviour, there are also some contestants who get sympathy from the fans. Talking about this, Paras Chhabra is one of the contestants who has been garnering loads of sympathy by the viewers on social media. Paras shares a close bond with Mahira Sharma and they have been a strong pillar of support for each other too. But fans soon started sympathizing with Paras especially after Mahira Sharma's mother took a dig at him during the recent family week task inside the house.

The task saw Mahira's mom sternly telling Paras to not to kiss her daughter on the cheeks and to let her speak for herself on the show. Earlier, Mahira and Paras also had an argument about Paras getting a little too cozy with her on national television. Mahira's mother also warned her not to rely too much on Paras and have her own say on the show. Well, fans were upset with Mahira's mother's statements and expected her to be more thankful towards Paras.

Paras was also bashed by Shehnaaz Gill's father

If that was not enough, Paras was also bashed by Shehnaaz Gill's father. Shehnaaz's father lashed out at Paras in front of all the housemates. He also accused him of creating a rift between Shehnaaz and Mahira. He also revealed to Mahira that she should not trust Paras so much.

Fans have been showering Paras with praise

#ParasChabbra the guy who inspite of everything stood with Sana during her captaincy and for elite club member. He single Handedly brought Mahira across the first finale.

Usne doston ka sath kya gazab diya

Par Doston ne hi usko dhoka diya.#Mahira's mom Should have thaught. pic.twitter.com/GvmaYMmaq4 — adarsh varghese 🇮🇳❤️ (@adarshvarghese1) January 15, 2020

Love u bro.. U r 🏆🎉🏆🏆🎉🏆 winner for me

Keep supporting #ParasChabbra

#WeFeelYourPainParas pic.twitter.com/XtmqidWdBg — KARMA BELIEVER (@KARMABELIEVER8) January 16, 2020

I am actually heartbroken this guy takes everything with a smile, people take adv of that and target him 😔😔 #ParasChhabra @ColorsTV @justvoot @EndemolShineIND https://t.co/sMyz5KXCZ8 — PARAS CHHABRA WINNING HEARTS👑 (@justafan31177) January 15, 2020

Aunty ji konsa #BiggBoss dekti bhai muje bhi vo dekna hai 😂😂😂😂



She is kissing #Asim

Appreciating everyone except #ParasChabbra 😂😂😂😂😂😂



If double standards had face it's #MahiraSharma family #BB13 #BiggBoss13 https://t.co/VnCPvHCEZK — Flipper Sreekanth (@sree6211) January 15, 2020

Strength does not come from winning. Your struggles develop your strengths. When you go through hardships and decide not to surrender, that is strength.#WeFeelYourPainParas pic.twitter.com/FZagcokKNN — 👁️‍🗨️ (@AdeelXcreations) January 15, 2020

Mahira ki ammi Asim ka bhai Sana ki Papa sab jitna chahe #ParasChhabra ko bash krke aana



Tum logo se #ParasChabba ko ghanta farak nhi padega kyu ki wo uss aurat ki beta hai jo usse apni right ki liye fight krna sikhai hai



Paras ki ammi ki 1 jhalak>>>>10 logo ki negative cmnts — Avanti (@AvantiRahman) January 14, 2020

