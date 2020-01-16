The Debate
'Don't Kiss My Daughter', Mahira Sharma's Mother WARNS Paras Chhabra; Twitterati Objects

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra recently earned a lot of sympathy from the netizens after Mahira Sharma's mother lashed out at him. Read on to know more.

bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most popular shows on television right now. While some of the contestants received brickbats for their behaviour, there are also some contestants who get sympathy from the fans. Talking about this, Paras Chhabra is one of the contestants who has been garnering loads of sympathy by the viewers on social media. Paras shares a close bond with Mahira Sharma and they have been a strong pillar of support for each other too. But fans soon started sympathizing with Paras especially after Mahira Sharma's mother took a dig at him during the recent family week task inside the house.

The task saw Mahira's mom sternly telling Paras to not to kiss her daughter on the cheeks and to let her speak for herself on the show. Earlier, Mahira and Paras also had an argument about Paras getting a little too cozy with her on national television. Mahira's mother also warned her not to rely too much on Paras and have her own say on the show. Well, fans were upset with Mahira's mother's statements and expected her to be more thankful towards Paras. 

Paras was also bashed by Shehnaaz Gill's father

If that was not enough, Paras was also bashed by Shehnaaz Gill's father. Shehnaaz's father lashed out at Paras in front of all the housemates. He also accused him of creating a rift between Shehnaaz and Mahira. He also revealed to Mahira that she should not trust Paras so much. 

Fans have been showering Paras with praise

Image Courtesy: Colors TV Twitter

 

 

