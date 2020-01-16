Bigg Boss 13 | Written Updates For January 15 | Vishal And Mahurima Out Of The Show?

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster. Last night’s episode was full of drama. Read ahead to know what happened in the episode-

Bigg Boss 13 – January 15, 2020 written update

Last night’s episode started as the housemates woke up to Palat. Arti pulled Shehnaaz’s leg by asking about Siddharth Shukla. Later on, Shefali indirectly taunted Asim in the kitchen. She even made some rotis for him and kept them nearby his bed. He asked her to keep them in the hot case instead of keeping them inside the bedroom. Asim also asked her not to cook rotis for him anymore.

Rashami asked Paras to make tea, post which he said that he is down with fever. Thereafter, she asked Arti to make tea but she also refused to do so. This led to a minor tiff between Arti and Rashami. Asim also barged in after which Arti accused him of protecting Rashami during fights just like he did for Himanshi.

Later on, Rashami asked Vishal to make tea but Asim hilariously stops him from doing so. In the midst of all this, Madhurima called Vishal ‘behenji’, after which he threw water at her.

Later, both of them started throwing water at each other despite being warned by Bigg Boss. They were also schooled for throwing water on their mics and the house cameras.

The situation worsened when Madhurima hit Vishal repeatedly with a frying pan. Post that, the housemates separated the two of them. Paras and Shefali said that Vishal should definitely take a stand for this particular situation. Asim and Paras lauded Vishal for not raising an issue over the incident.

Vishal talked separately to Arti and informed her about whatever happened with Madhurima. Vishal alleged that Madhurima followed him to Bigg Boss. Their argument continued for a long time thereafter.

After sometime, Bigg Boss called everyone to the living room and forbade Vishal and Madhurima from taking part in any tasks of the house. They were also asked to stay separately inside the jail until the final decision comes. Rashami was assigned as their jailor who was allowed to release them only when they need to go to the bathroom.

Later on, the housemates were given a task named ‘Jadugarni Ki Pariksha.’ Shehnaaz, Arti, Mahira and Shefali were the first ones to be kept prisoners who had to choose between their temptations and captaincy. The task began and the doorbell rang suddenly, and Arti’s brother, Krushna Abhishek entered the house.

Arti got emotional upon hugging him. Krushna said that he had missed Arti so much and that he is proud of the way she has survived inside the house. He also said that she has done nothing wrong while being inside the BB house. Krushna said he is proud that now he is known by Arti’s name outside. Thereafter, she also got to meet Krushna’s kids. After that, he took a leave from everyone including Arti.

