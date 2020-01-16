Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Calls Rashami 'meri Jaan' As The Two Have A Cute Argument

Rumoured ex-lovers and fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai are often seen at loggerheads. However, things were different in the last episode as Sidharth Shukla was heard calling Rashami 'meri jaan'. Though there was a chance that the two might end up arguing, Rashami sacrificed her tea for Sidharth and things went smoothly after.

Why did Sidharth call Rashami Jaan?

Rashami and Sidharth came face to face after a huge fight between Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh broke out. Madhurima ended up hitting Vishal with a pan, leaving the entire Bigg Boss house shocked at her abusive act. Rashami Desai initially tried to talk to Madhurima where Shehnaaz was doing her makeup. She even yelled at Shehnaaz and asked her to not irk Madhurima. The men the house were sitting together talking to Vishal about how he shouldn’t tolerate Madhurima’s behaviour.

Sidharth kept complaining about how he missed the whole thing. He even asked Rashami and Asim to enact the entire incident. The two refused and Rashami walked away from the scene. At around 2 in the afternoon, Vishal and Sidharth Shukla were sitting down together when Rashami came in with two cups of tea. While she offered one to Vishal, she kept one for herself. Sidharth asked her where was his cup of tea to which she asked him if he’d drink tea if she offered. She even told him that the tea is made by Asim.

Sidharth said he’ll accept the cup of tea if she handed it to him and not threw it on him like the last time. She handed him the cup of tea and walked away. Sidharth asked her if there was more tea left for her to which she said there isn’t. he said he doesn’t want the tea then. He even followed her inside and handed her the cup of tea.

Sidharth Shukla jokingly told Rashami Desai that he hasn’t poisoned the tea and that if she dies it's not on him. She even mentioned that she didn’t appreciate the way he spoke to her earlier. Sidharth Shukla calls Rashami 'meri jaan' and then asks her to give him a list of dos and don’ts while talking to her. He even said that he will be mindful of the list henceforth.

