Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Spotted WITHOUT A Wig! Watch Shocking Video

Bigg Boss 13 has many contestants grabbing eyeballs amongst the masses for varied reasons and one of them is none other than Paras Chhabra. But along with Paras, his infamous wig has also managed to be the centre of attraction. In a recent video which has been going viral on the social media, Paras can be seen without his wig which will surely leave all the netizens apalled. The video has him moving around the washroom area without his wig. The video has reportedly managed to surprise all the netizens too. Earlier a video also went viral which showed Paras' wig falling off during a task. Check out the video here.

Paras' girlfriend Akanksha Puri is upset with his relationship with Mahira Sharma

The ex-Splitsvilla contestant was reportedly trolled by the netizens when that video started going viral. Paras could be seen confessing his feelings for housemate Mahira Sharma in the house with whom he has developed a strong bond right from the beginning. This led to Paras' girlfriend Akanksha Puri being highly disappointed with him, outside the house. In an interview with an online portal, she revealed that she doubts that either Paras has been playing for three months inside the house or has been playing her the last three years. But she also added that she does not wish to jump into conclusions and will talk to Paras about this matter once he comes out of the house.

Akanksha Puri was also upset by a recent statement by Mahira's mother

This season of Bigg Boss has been constantly surrounded by several controversies. The housemates have been lashing out at each other in some of the earlier episodes which have also resulted to some physical violence in the house. Recently, on the other hand, Mahira's mother was interviewed by a leading daily a few days ago. That interview has reportedly disturbed Akansha even further. Mahira's mother chose to term her daughter's relationship with Paras as friendship. After Mahira's mother made this comment on their equation, Akanksha has also raised a question for Mahira's mother Sania. Akanksha asked if her boyfriend bites lovingly on her daughter's shoulder, is that what she calls friendship? Akanksha went on to reveal that the makers of the show approached her for making a wild card entry on the show to which she reportedly refused.

